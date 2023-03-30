Pardon the skepticism
Not long ago, the AV Press ran a story about San Fransico paying reparations to descendants of slavery. I suppose that sounds responsible. But my chronic skepticism, tells me, reparations are a woke strategy, meant to perpetuate victimhood, and keep minorities from jumping ship to the republican party.
Calm down, and pour another coffee, while I explain. In a New York Post, article (4/30/22), it was pointed out that; despite charges of racism, Trump has made inroads into minority communities.
How is that possible? Let’s check it out. In my research I’ve found that, minorities, once the base of the democrat party, are tired of being overlooked. For example: Jeff Charles, a political commentator for the hill.com, (who happens to be black), wrote;” whether the topic is on crime, immigration or the economy, democrats have failed, time and time again “Charles Barkley, the N.B.A, hall of famer, took things a step further.
In a 2015 interview, he stated, “black people been voting democrat all their lives; they’re still poor.” Of course, I could be wrong. If that’s the case. Pardon my skepticism. It’s just that since the Russian hoax, I noticed politicians speak with a forked tongue. Buy the way. How’s that coffee.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
It’s better in Texas
Two thumbs up for Jim Gardner. He’s right. Us here in California got forced in to paying for all the climate change stuff that is’nt even real in the first place.
But now no one else in the world is doing anything but we keep paying for it. I wish all the socialist democrats who believe in climate change would pay for all their dumb climate change programs there selves.
I know I would have alot more money every year if I did’nt have to pay for all there climate change garbage. I was in Texas staying with my son during the most of the covid thing and it was nice because they do’nt buy the lie about climate change and alot of other things that California buys.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Nuclear fusion
A nuclear fusion Power Plant may be feasible.
In the 1980s, Edward Teller (the “Father of the Hydrogen Bomb”) gave a talk (at the Palo Alto Research Laboratory) on his idea of a hybrid (that is, both fission and fusion together) nuclear reactor. Everything fit. A nuclear catalic chain from hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen ... calcium ... to iron was mandatory. I copied that long and involved chain. Teller’s idea was never funded.
In 1908 over Russia, a bolide changed trajectory several times before detonating. The damage radius was about seven miles. Speculation is that all can be explained as result of nuclear fusion; and, such fusion can be employed in a fusion power plant.
WISPs can explain much for big stuff, like the magnetic field of Jupiter. but if WISPs are necessary for any fusion, and can only work on big fusion stuff like stars, and cannot be used for small stuff, a fusion power plant may be impossible.
Hopefully WISPs will not enter into any fusion stuff.
John D. Charlton
Lancaster
Believing lies
Ms. Brax has her hate for anyone who doesn’t think, vote or act like she does, keeping her from the real truth: One 1-6-21, a lot of folk went to the capitol bldg — many went in. Some fools destroyed windows, and other items, those arrested are rightly being punished. However ...
Her continued insistence that the mob killed any police officers, is wrong. There is no tape, video, etc showing that happened. Even several police officers and other witnesses say that the only person killed that day was an unarmed, short, Air Force vet, woman, shot by a ... cop. Even the New York Times says so. Why do you continue to listen to the liars on CNN, MSNBC, etc.
All officers who died, either offed themselves, heart attack, etc — not one was killed by a Trump supporter.
There are a lot of folks locked up because of 1-6-21. An unknown number did nothing wrong. Sadly, many did and they should pay. None killed anyone. Shame on you for believing a lie.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
