Smith

Pardon the skepticism

Not long ago, the AV Press ran a story about San Fransico paying reparations to descendants of slavery. I suppose that sounds responsible. But my chronic skepticism, tells me, reparations are a woke strategy, meant to perpetuate victimhood, and keep minorities from jumping ship to the republican party. 

