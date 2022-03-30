Bon voyage
I have to say I was a bit surprised that Bill Warford is hanging up the proverbial typewriter and fully retiring from professional life.
I was actually more surprised that he was moving back to very snowy upstate New York where he grew up. I grew up in suburban Pittsburgh and was very fond of the four-seasons as a kid and young man. However, I left in 1980 and never really experienced having to wake up early to a freezing car and icy roads to go to work everyday.
I guess when you’re retired and aren’t forced to brave the elements every weekday then I guess it would be like being a kid again walking to school in the snow.
I have been an AVP subscriber since the 1980’s and always enjoyed Bill’s perspective on life and I would say we are pretty much ideologically aligned.
I suppose that would make me a bit biased on liking what he wrote, but he wasn’t afraid to say Trump is a jerk, but he wanted what was best for our country.
I will miss how he wove his young life in New York into his adult life in the AV which I very much could relate to from our backgrounds and similarity in age.
I wish him well and hope I see some of his musings in some other forum in the future.
Bon Voyage Bill!
Jeffrey Cushanick
Quartz Hill
So misleading
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Keep saying it,” published in the Tuesday, March 22, 2022 issue.
This article, authored by Mr. Mike DeBry is so mis-leading and uninformed that I am compelled to rebut. If Mr. DeBry has read the United Nations February 2022 Climate Report, accessible via https://phys.org/news “UN Climate Report: Atlas of Human Suffering Worst, Bigger” published February 28, 2022, He would not have written his article.
Ref: my AV Press published article addressing the same subject matter, “Digging our own graves,” published March 1, 2022.
1st of all, my writings may not alter your opinions of President Biden, However, when you read the facts, not the alternative facts, explained in the UN documents, you would be compelled to retract your article mentioned above.
Within your article mentioned above, you state, “Raskin pulled her nomination last week after Joe Manchin declined to support her nomination. Why is this important? Rakin is an outspoken climate advocate who has written several papers calling for the Federal Reserve to change banking regulations discouraging loans to energy companies based on climate change.”
You state, “This is another back door attempt by Biden to destroy our economy.”
President Biden, Raskin, and the Federal Reserve, instead of destroying our economy, are attempting to save our planet. I keep repeating, the statements that the UN Sec. General said at the COP26 world Climate Change meeting, November 2021, “humans are digging our own graves.”
We should not allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.” These two statements says it all.
You non-believers are condemning our great grandchildren to living on a dying planet.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Happy trails
Thank you, Bill Warford, for the well written articles and columns you contributed to the Antelope Valley Press all these years. You are a gifted, articulate, and thoughtful writer and grammarian. I will greatly miss seeing your column in the GSN, but wish you all the best as you begin this new chapter of your life.
Happy Trails, Bill!
Sandra Marsh
Valencia
A sad day
Seeing Bill Warfords column where he said that he’s retiring and going back home to New York state was a sad day for a lot of us who have been reading his columns for a number of years.
It’s easy to understand why he would want to go home to retire where he has some family and old friends but it will be difficult for those of us who have enjoyed reading his columns for years.
It will be like having an old friend leave.
For many of us his articles have been a large reason why we have subscribed to the paper.
Bill, while you’re sitting back there enjoying looking out at the lake couldn’t you write an article every week or two and send it back to the Great Suburban Newspaper?
Norm Wiggins
Palmdale
A better way
Governor Newsom plans to give vehicle owners a $400 rebate for each vehicle, up to two vehicles, from state budget surpluses. I guess he did not learn from the federal government that dumping money on an already inflated market will only increase inflation.
I think a better way to supply vehicle owners price relief would be to reduce the at the pump tax for a period. The surplus funds could be used to back fill the lost gas tax revenue. Pumping money into the economy in small doses should not have an inflationary impact.
The Biden Administration is standing up a new department which will be titled the office of walk back.
I was a bit premature last week saying, “at least we still have Bill Warford columns…”. Today, Sunday March 27, Bill announced this is his last column. Wish him all the best in central New York, enjoyed his columns, especially his monthly six outrageous things.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
