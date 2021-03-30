Continued disaster
Border Patrol’s under gag orders and news media black outs. Interviews must go thought the White House first. What are they hiding, the truth?
Sounds like communisms to me. Biden’s said, we’ll be the most transparent administration, ever. After Biden’s speech Thurs, one agent said fact checkers will have a field day, reporting his lies. 13% of illegals are sent back, not massive amounts of family’s, like Biden stated. That means they’re letting in 87% of illegals without court dates to appear, which the majority never do.
Illegals will become the new super spreader of COVID. Hundreds released into our country, known to be infected, with no time to check them. Dems borrowed $14,329 per taxpayer (1.9 trillion COVID stimulus) to give us each $1,400. We get 9%, where did 91% go?
The Biden Administration plans to spend $86,000,000 on a six month contract to provide hotel rooms for 1200 illegal border crossers. Is that done for our homeless, and vets? Texas Lt. Governor, Dan Patrick, states, the border has never been less secure in the 40 years he’s lived there. And Trump is to blame? He said Trump got it right and handled it.
Democrats voted to penalize US citizens, under Obama, if they didn’t buy Health Ins. now offer it free to illegal’s. No wonder the White House is surrounded in barbed wire and armed soldiers, is a revolt expected? And they want to take our guns so we can’t defend ourselves? Having a wall at the border doesn’t mean “Keep Out”. It means use the door. Come in legally. Trump may have ‘hurt your feelings’ but Biden is hurting your family, finances, freedom and now your health. Biden’s turned a National Triumph into a National Disaster.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Suez Canal
Just a thought about the Suez canal blockage by the Evergiven container vessel. I hear most or all of the containers contain Chinese products.
If it’s not going to be freed soon, then ask the Chinese to help free the Evergiven by using one or more of their Giant sand-sucking vessels that created the man-made islands in the South China Sea. Are they too big to fit in the canal?
Paul Dennis
Palmdale
As Booker T. Washington said ...
Nihilism may be defined as a principle that denies any objective or moral truth. It teaches that if conditions in the social order are perceived as unequal and unethical than destruction of that society is necessary; independent of any beneficial replacement.
Utilitarianism is a canon that any action is good if it promotes the happiness of a majority and therefore that action should be the guiding principle of society in general. In other words “The end justifies the means.”
Understand these definitions and you will understand what the former honest progressive/liberal Democrat party has degenerated into today. Starting in the tumultuous 1960s those early students in the streets protesting have since become parents, teachers and professors.
The result of this decades of indoctrination has given us the class and race hatred and Cancel Culture tragedies that are destroying us today. The words white supremacy, worship of whiteness, white privilege, etc are racist expressions — except not in the controlled culture by which we are now being challenged. In this era of extensive book banning and speech codes there is no diversity in progressive and liberal thought.
When you point this out you instead are condemned as racist, homophobic, misogynistic, blah, blah, blah and become subject to personal attacks from those who do not even know you. Many on the political left truly hate others, hate what they think, how they vote and how they live. Get rid of whiteness and voila! Nirvana arrives.
The great African American man of the 19th century Booker T. Washington stated it well, “A lie doesn’t become a truth, wrong doesn’t become a right, and an evil doesn’t become good just because it is accepted by a majority”. Well said. He was ahead of his time.
George Orwell’s 1984 has arrived.
John Manning
Palmdale
