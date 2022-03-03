Not anymore
ntil 02/26/22, all of my charitable donations were directed to animal welfare and rescue organizations. That changed after reading Art Sirota’s letter regarding deities (“Don’t scare the horses”, AVP, 02/23/22), and Jeanie Stephens’ response in defense of God, Jesus Christ and Christianity (“Testimony”, AVP, 02/26/22).
A few minutes after logging out of the paper, I donated $100 to Americans United for Separation of Church and State, and $100 to American Atheists; the latter in memory of Dr. Madalyn Murray O’Hair.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
Right to choose
hope people show up and support “Palmdale Freedom Coalition” efforts on a city ordinance that makes it illegal for any businesses to require vaccine mandates of employees. They will again be at the City Hall Wednesday at 6pm to rally.
They have been working hard for the last six-months rallying and lobbying our “frogs on a log” City Councilmembers and Mayor to pass the “No Vaccine Mandate Ordinance 1577”.
The council has continued to pass the buck and kick the can on this Freedom of Choice issue. It’s time for them to take action or resign their seats.
It’s a sad state of affairs that we feel more American Pride from Canadian truck drivers than our own local city council.
This is America stand up for Freedom and the right to choose what you put in your body. If you give people information they will make the right choice for themselves.
The CDC and government has done a terrible job in providing information and blocking truthful information to manipulate the public. We still do not know the truth.
Lying Faucii should be in jail for the lack of faith he has caused with our government.
He has caused more damage with public trust of government than anyone that I know of. What we have had is two-faced two masks politicians and government officials telling us what is best for us and many times not following their own rules.
Freedom is not Free, we need to stand up or we will lose it.
I hope my fellow Americans show up and rally at City Hall to push our local representatives to stand up and uphold the US Constitution that they took an oath to protect when they were sworn in and act more like an American and not two-faced cowards.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
‘Outrageous’ opinions
illiam Warford in his outrage column published Sunday, February 27 takes to task the L.A. Times for their reporting of the Tubbs sex assault case, stating it “lies to its readers. It is a dishonest outlet.”
Mr. Warford explains “it is one thing to call him she from the point he declared he was she, but the Times reported that Tubbs was just shy of 18 when “she” committed the crime. Wait that is a lie. He was a man when he attacked the little girl.” Exactly, Mr. Warford.
I think it would be a safe bet that Mr. Warford reads his local paper, the one that publishes his column. In referencing the Tubbs sexual assault case, the AVP has published the following: Sunday January 30 in the Focus editorial.
“Tubbs was 17 years old as the time, just 18 days shy of his 18th birthday when she attacked the child,” and Wednesday February 2nd on Page A3 “Tubbs whose legal name is James and who recently identified as transgender was 18 days shot of her 18th birthday at the time of the attack.”
It seems to me that Mr. Warford most certainly could have substituted the A.V.P. for the L.A. Times in his outrage column without compromising its accuracy and validity.
I think it would also be a safe bet that Mr. Warford did not do so because he did not want his February 2022 outrage column to suffer the same fast as his infamous “missing” thankful column of November 2020. Well done Bill, my dad would have been proud.
John Phillip Benes
Littlerock
