The ‘golden idol’
It is written in the book of Exodus, that the Israelites created a golden calf when Moses was receiving the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai. Many cultures throughout history have believed honored bulls are sacred.
The Republican Party just like the Israelites worshiped a golden idol at their 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida. Their new Messiah is Donald J. Trump former president of the United States.
Like the golden calf that is mentioned in the book of Exodus, the members of the Grand Old Party who attended the CPAC, bowed and prayed that their new Messiah would rise up and lead them to the Promised Land. In fact they gathered around the golden likeness of Trump to have their photos taken with it.
When their new found Messiah spoke they believed all of the lies, falsehoods, and misleading claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by the Democrats.
The man with no remorse, dangerously lashed out at the Supreme Court by saying “They should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to our country ... the Supreme Court didn’t have the guts or the courage to do anything about it.” He was referring to his falsehood fraud claims of his lost election.
Could it be that this more than 6 foot high golden idol of Trump wearing a suit jacket, white shirt, red tie, American-flag shorts, sandals, and holding an what could be described as a magic wand truly be idolatry?
Are Trump followers like Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell and others, the new disciples of the GOP’s new Messiah? Unlike Jesus’s disciples who spread the doctrine of love and peace, these men spread the doctrine of hate, lies and falsehoods.
Are Trump followers embarrassed by all of this yet?
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Executive Order is welcomed
This text is prompted by the AV Press (2/25/21) article, “Biden orders a review of supply chains”
Ref. article for details.
Yes, this review is long over due. Beginning during the late 1970’s and through the 1980’s, the beginning of Global Industrialization, our manufacturing began drifting to foreign shores. Many reasons prompted these actions. One of which was our labor unions. After WWII, our labor unions promoted strike conditions to our major industries. From the late 1940’s through 1960’s labor unions forced increasing hourly rates and benefits for our workforce. This is not in its self a bad occurrence for our workforce. However, big business began seeking alternatives to this endless series of negotiations.
Thus, Global Industrialization was invented. During the time frame outlined above, big business with the government administration’s approval at the time, began shifting manufacturing operations to low wage countries. i.e., this created the “rust belt.” However, an additional contributor to the rust belt conditions was; during WWII and through the 1950’s, the USA was the most industrialized nation in the world. With this condition, we became too complacent with our manufacturing processes.
Thus, countries rebuilding their processes began to overshadow ours. The choice was made to manufacture off shore, with some manufacturing automation improvements made in the USA to support the Defense Industry.
So here we are, with vast portions of our former population of former factory workers, performing fast food, low income jobs. Big business is reaping vast profits from Global Industrialization. The global transportation industry, with the establishment of containerized freight is so well established, it will not be reversed. i.e, President Biden’s Executive Order is welcomed.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Giving credit
All the polls indicate that a solid majority of Trump supporters believe that their hero should be given credit for almost everything he did while president. I decided to list some of those things Trump did that I know most of his supporters would want him to get credit for.
1. Trump should be given credit for the death of over 500,000 Americans due to the pandemic, which he called a hoax, a fraud, and was the same thing as the common flu.
2. Trump should be given credit for inciting the insurrection of January 6, by ideologically motivated violent extremists, and no, they were not patriots.
3. Trump should be given credit for saying to this day that the presidential election was stolen from him, despite the fact there is no evidence supporting him. More than 60 lawsuits were thrown out because they had no merit and no facts.
4. Trump should be given credit for making more than 30,000 false or misleading statements during his four years as president. I think he made the Guinness Book of World Records hands down.
5. Trump should be given credit for running in two presidential elections and losing the popular vote, in large numbers, in both of them. e also never came close to getting 50% of the vote in either election. Just think, if he runs again in 2024, he could lose the popular vote three times.
6. Trump should be given credit for significantly increasing the gap between the haves and the have-nots. In 2017 he signed a huge tax cut that gave 80% of the benefits to the millionaires and corporations. The poor and middle class got screwed again.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
