David Cooper asked how the Declaration of Independence was racist. Read the Declaration’s Grievance 27, which reads, in part, “Merciless Indian Savages.”
Such terminology was crucial in developing the typically genocidal settler colonial project that America is.
Cooper: “...why is [Marsh] against background checks...?”
Gun-control measures should be understood in terms of who’s policed. Due to America’s long history of over-policing, people of color from colonized communities are most likely to be flagged by background checks.
Conversely, white, reactionary men, those most likely to commit a mass shooting, are the least likely to be flagged. For example, the mentally ill Elliott Rodger wasn’t on the “radar” because his wealth-spawned privilege insulated him.
Indeed, the only way to significantly reduce gun violence is to transform this dog-eat-dog society into an equitable one.
Steve Lockhart: “Marsh’s comment of ‘ridiculous’ regarding the Founders’ feelings about DUI checkpoints is comical since they had zero knowledge of modern-day vehicles ... They didn’t mention vehicles, only houses, papers, and effects.”
The word “effects” is partly defined as “personal belongings,” which includes cars. Cars are especially pertinent (effects) since they can contain (papers) that reactionary governments deem objectionable.
Lockhart: “No matter how you twist it, your original letter contained information on avoiding detection at DUI checkpoints. ...you were explaining people’s rights but also assisting.”
I wrote, in part, “Don’t answer conniving questions [from cops] like, ‘Where are you coming from?’, ‘Where are you headed to?’ or ‘Have you had anything to drink tonight?’ Cops are trained to use the answers to those questions in an incriminating fashion.” (12.07.22)
So, just as the goal of defense attorneys is to protect their client’s interests rather than to encourage illegal behavior, I didn’t show “how to avoid detection.” Per the 5th Amendment, we’re not obligated to help cops arrest us.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Sold that stock
I see some doctors at the pentagon say children as young as 7 yrs are able to say if they should get gender changing hormones. Most 7year olds I have known don’t know what it’s for or how to wash it.
Yet these “ professionals “ believe they are smart enough at 7. If they are mature enough to make this life altering decision then they must be mature enough buy tobacco, alcohol, guns and vote right?
More illegal aliens came into the United States in 2022 under the big guy than during 4 years of president Trump. I saw a sign the other day that said the best electric vehicle is a golf cart.
Read interesting story about a guy that drove his electric car from Vermont to Anchorage, Alaska only took him over a month. Must have been a
fun trip.
Fords model e unit only lost 3billion dollars in the last 2years. Won’t show a profit until maybe 2026. Glad I sold all my Ford stock years ago.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Misinformation
Richard Skidmore believes all Democrats are socialist and authoritarian. After reading the many letters that Richard submits, I often wonder where he gets his facts from or should I say lack of facts.
In his 03/23/23 letter he states, “Socialist Democrats have been working diligently to undermine and violate state Constitutions, and ignore the Constitution of the United States, forcing upon citizens their democracy of tyranny.”
My guess is Mr. Skidmore has a selected memory, because on December 3, 2022, former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In addition, there is Richard’s statement regarding former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo locking up citizens of NY and placing them in as it calls them “quarantine camps”.
Misinformation regarding these so-called detention camps spread like a wildfire across social media. This frenzy of misinformation was whipped up by the ultra-far-right conservatives.
All 50 states have laws on the books where health officials can quarantine and isolation ill people for public health and to prevent the spread of communicable diseases. Remember protecting the public by preventing exposure to infected people is a must.
All governors can declare a disaster emergency, even in the event of a disease outbreak. They can control entry and exit of an area and movement of persons or occupancy of premises within the area.
Remember when Donald Trump was ailing at Walter Reed Hospital, both as a victim and a symbol of his Administration’s lassitude and arrogance in the face of the COVID pandemic?
He’d failed to protect the country, and he’d failed to protect himself, not to mention his staff, his supporters, and perhaps his opponents. Even after returning to the White House, he continued to do nothing, and even urged the country, and Congress, to do nothing.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
