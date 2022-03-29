Blame it on the sun
Climate change doom-sayers continue to write about man-caused global warming, frightening people into not building families and, some say, affecting children’s psychological well-being.
Climate change and global warming/cooling do occur but anthropomorphic (man-made) effects are not adequate to explain the changes. Changes in atmospheric CO2 occurred throughout the eons, but followed the changes in temperature, did not precede it, and therefore it was not causative. Additionally, increased CO2 content increased the efficiency of bio-mass production. See the argument and data at: www.co2science.org
Yes, WHO and IPCC officials proclaim humans are “digging their own graves”; they are invested in the redistribution of wealth and the destruction of capitalism and need you to buy-in to the scheme to support the Democrat’s Green New Deal.
They have bought into the climatologists’ models that have made assumptions that are incorrect. Models depend on the data put into them; incorrect data yields incorrect projections.
Advocates are so invested they have forgotten the scientific process: Observe, hypothesize, collect data to confirm or deny the hypothesis and adjust as evidential.
In truth, solar activity is the driver of climate change about which humans can do nothing but prepare for what is coming, a Grand Solar Minimum. Scientists believe food will become a problem as average temperatures decrease by 1 to 1.5 degrees C.
See the Journal of Basic & Applied Sciences, 2022, Volume 18 -The Sun Versus CO2 as the Cause of Climate Change Projected to 2050. This report uses data not available in 1990. Satellites now accurately collect temperature data which are widely accepted. Warming by CO2 is minimal compared to warming by water vapor, which is dependent on solar activity. We shouldn’t wreak our economies over this. https://setpublisher.com
If URLs are printed incomplete, use duckduckgo.com to search.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
Politics as usual
I see that the poverty rate went from 11.4% in 2020 to 11.7% in 2021. Good job klowns. And then they always talk about wealth distribution. Hypocrites.
Why can they call for us to restrict our water use but not call for moratorium on building new houses. If you don’t have enough water you don’t have enough water duh?
I see there has been a surge at our southern border. It’s Americans crossing to buy gasoline for $2 a gallon cheaper than here in the US. Can’t blame them just the klown in the white house and his minions.
Shouldn’t it be illegal for someone to contribute to a political campaign that will directly affect their wages and benefits? You know like unions paying off politicians for getting them what they want.
I wish I could have contributed to getting some of my bosses in private industry hired or fired but only in government unions do you find this happening.
Seems like legal bribery or extortion. I guess it’s just politics as usual.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Where does it end?
Apparently according to the left, men are even better at being women than women are. USA Today’s Woman of the year, Rachel Levine is a man. The winner of the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship 500-yard freestyle, a man.
Where’s all the women’s groups and why aren’t they complaining? This is an insult to women to give these accolades to men.
It is a biological certainty that men and women are different. That should be celebrated not bastardized by the silly notion that I feel like a woman therefore I am a woman all the while reserving the right to switch back and forth between genders.
How is it that if I decided I feel like I am George Washington I would be considered not mentally stable and in need of phycological help but if I decide I am Marth Washington as long as I wear a dress the world better accept that and cater to my needs. It is surprising to me that there are so many people that just go along with this charade.
It’s become so confusing that in the recent hearings with our new Supreme Court nominee when asked, she couldn’t even come up with a definition for a woman because “she is not a biologist”.
Where does the insanity end?
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
All the best
Oh no! Mr. Warford, I’m going to really miss your GSN columns. But being a retired person myself I do understand. I take my vacations in a beach front hotel on Ventura beech and you can literally hear the Ocean waves at night while in the bed.
All the best for you, live long and prosper.
Arthur Alford
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.