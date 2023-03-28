It’s so true now
Just recently listened to Peter Paul and Mary ‘s Blowing in the wind and I think it should be sent to all world leaders but they wouldn’t listen because it would show what evil men they are. I can’t believe they sang that song so long ago and it is so true now.
Betty Holtfreter
Clarksville, Tenn.
Friends abroad
In Scotland, when I made the mistake of calling Mrs. MacGregor English, she said, very politely, that, no, she was British -- but not English. In 1746 British troops defeated “Bonny Prince Charlie’s” Jacobite army on Culloden Moor. Three centuries later I had spent a day at Culloden touring the battle site (whole clans buried together including - possibly - my Campbell ancestors) and found a room for the night in nearby Inverness at Mrs. MacGregor’s Bed and Breakfast along with an
English couple.
Although Scots and Brits are roughly 2/3 of the UK, they were never eagerly fond of each other since 1746 and the fracas that occurred about three miles away. Even now subtly evident - while Mrs. MacGregor and the Brits from London only tolerated each other, it was on me, the American, that Mrs. MacGregor lavished her attention.
A white-haired, grandmotherly lady, we found much to discuss and had much in common. (“Nessie,” in nearby Loch Ness, figured only marginally.) In fact, so much so that the English lady confided “I think she wants to adopt you.”
The next morning. in my car, Mrs. MacGregor came dashing out and stuffed my ten quid back into my shirt pocket, saying that we had become such good friends that she, in all good conscience, could not even charge me “a tuppence.”
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Go plant something
Great news for fans of gardening and all things green.
The drought in California is over.
Water is being dumped out of Oroville Dam in anticipation of flooding come spring melt.
Reservoirs in central California are releasing water over the spillways for the first time in a decade.
I’ve filled my 450-gallon collection system with rainwater three times this year.
Lake Mead and Lake Powell still have a way to go; but here in California: get out and plant something.
Don’t let anyone tell you to conserve water this year, because it’s already flowing out to the ocean.
The snowpack up and down the state is way above normal and it’s not over.
The aqueducts will be flowing and the Delta Smelt will thrive.
I’m currently reading “Rivers in the Desert: William Mulholland and the Inventing of Los Angeles”, by Margaret Leslie Davis.
I highly recommend it to anyone who is interested in how 10 million people could exist in Los Angeles County today.
There were only 250,000 people living in Los Angeles in 1913.
On November 5 of that year, one out of every five people living in Los Angeles had come to see the precise moment the water would tumble through the giant sluice gates.
It was only eight years from inception to completion of this first aqueduct, and it was not without massive obstacles.
Our Antelope Valley plays a geographically significant role in this accomplishment.
It is still considered one of the greatest engineering feats of all time.
“I give waters in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert, to give drink to my people, my chosen.” Isa. 43.20
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Appreciated
COVID-19 took an exacting toll on the seniors at the AV Senior Center in Lancaster.
For almost two years, we were separated from all of our friends. Sure, some of us met in small groups, but it wasn’t the same when you sat a long table together, laughed and talked, and had entertainment and food delivered by the great staff under the direction of Rocco Natale, the director of food services.
This year, we returned to the senior center to eat in person instead of having the food delivered to our homes for which we are eternally grateful. However, we lost some friends.
Covid 19 and loneliness took some away from us in many ways. Some moved in with family. Some moved to different areas. Some now suffer from aliments. Sadly, too, some passed. Our hearts ache for them and miss them.
Today, we are blessed again to be with our friends who can make it to lunch. There are two shifts for eating now unlike the big one for all. That’s fine. We see some friends leaving or arriving, but we aren’t all together at the table, but we are of one spirit.
Thank-you to the County and the Santa Clarita Senior Center and Meals on Wheels who run the lunch program at our senior center. Your staff members treat us like royalty and the food is wonderful. You are very much appreciated.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Donald’s wonderful work
Since Biden bean, the USA has been victim to the damage and discord his mindless policies have created.
He’s made himself the leader of a political movement of destructive transformation which has empowered wrongs and given encouragement to the country’s downslide.
See instability, extreme debt, divisions and opportune decadence. All, as a result of his incompetent leadership. Check out his degenerative border invasion.
Why is this happening and why isn’t his sabotage stopped? His administration has caused irrefutable harm to our country and our future. It’s absolutely insane.
In the past, so much has been achieved toward our welfare and the country’s well being. Expressing honor celebration, we’ve all been a partner extolling pride and appreciation to those that gave us the land of the free and the home of the brave. It could be felt in songs like God bless America. The Land that I love. Our greatness could be seen.
We owe the children and the unborn that follow behind us. They deserve the country we were given. That’s the responsibility and obligation which we all have. It’s been carried forward in sweat and blood for 246 years. Why do Biden’s democrats want to destroy it?
What is the goal they’re all hoping for? It can’t be to make a better country. We had the best country the world has ever known. Could it be the direction our country was headed, no. Donald Trump had put our country on a solid sustainable path to the future. Could it be the pandemic, no. Donald stopped the virus from flying in and fast tracked the vaccine development and it’s delivery.
What could it be? How could it cause anyone to want to dismantle and destroy the country they live in? Ask Biden, he must have the answer.
David Clemens
Palmdale
Clean energy installations
California is known for its ocean views, celebrity sightings, and big-tech start-ups.
What is lesser known is the importance of our valley and the monumental impact it has on our nation. Clean energy installations, including where I work at EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA)’s Rising Tree Wind Farm, create hundreds of permanent direct local jobs, thousands of indirect jobs, millions in tax payments to local governments, and landowner payments to community members.
Rising Tree has created 13 permanent jobs and 139 full-time construction jobs. This wind farm provides stability for Kern County families, mine included. This farm has already disbursed $17.5 million to local governments and has spent over $55.1 million within 50 miles of itself—meaning Kern County small businesses can make their bottom line, and local amenities like schools and roads improvements can stay funded with the help of the revenue from this one farm. Being born and raised in Kern County, I am proud my daily work helps support the Central Valley.
I am proud of my work at EDPR NA to keep our state’s economy growing, energy secure, and the environment protected on National California Day. While Rising Tree alone is a technological feat, it does not operate in a vacuum; it works in tandem with the 20-MW Windhub A Solar Park and 30-MW Lone Valley Solar Park to provide for Central California. Together, they make for the perfect solution for our valley.
Kevin Davis
Mojave
You might be a capitalist if ...
In Mr. Guy Marsh’s letter to the AV Press on March 21 excoriating capitalists, it struck me as it would be interesting to see how separated from capitalism he really is. So I pose these questions to him for his introspection and perhaps sharing with all of us.
If you live on a private pension plan that invests in business entities, you might be a capitalist.
If you have a 401K or IRA deferred income plan savings in various investment plans, you might be a capitalist.
If you own stocks and bonds individually or in a mutual fund, you might be a capitalist.
If you choose to buy the goods and services that you consume from market driven business entities, you might be a capitalist.
If you keep funds in a bank that makes loans of your funds to business entities, you might be a capitalist.
If you borrow money from lenders at interest to buy a home or large ticket cost items, you might be a capitalist.
If you ever worked for successful business entities and shared profits or earned bonuses for your efforts, you might be a capitalist
Perhaps after you consider your status in this capitalist society, you may wish to flee to Venezuela or Cuba to rest on Karl Marx’s laurels.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Facilities are needed
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Michigan is headed back to Rust Belt poverty,” published in the Thursday, March 23, 2023 issue.
Mr. Stephen Moore, (author), is very correct explaining how Flint, Michigan became a portion of the Rust Belt. I am not in agreement with the remainder of his opinions regarding the repeal of the “right to work law.”
I am a union advocate. Unions, if organized and run in favor of the members, is the only method that workers can have a say about working conditions and compensation. Union members must maintain control of their union bosses in order to be fairly represented, and to avoid union requests that are unfair to their employers.
In addition, there are many recent efforts to establish Chianese and other foreign owned manufacturing facilities in Mid West states. These endeavors are rejected by local populace because non-USA owned companies gain total profits with USA labor.
In order for these manufacturing facilities to be established, the Biden Administration must make arrangements for a percentage of profits remain in the USA. These is no question that these proposed manufacturing facilities are urgently needed to reestablish our middle class earning base.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.