A little common sense
Where is the water coming from for all the new housing developments and Super Wal Marts have you seen all the new hotels going up around Lancaster.
Having been a long time Valley resident I know that the real estate interests and developers have been running the place for a long time and no one seems to question if this growth can be sustained with a finite supply of water.
All of Southern California is a desert, water must be imported from Northern California and at that there is a limited supply especially in drought years.
We hear in the Valley Press terms like Watermaster, now that makes me a bit nervous, a term a bit close to Fuhrer.
So do we continue this dash to keep building more homes, hotels etc.
Do any of these new projects have Grey Water recovery systems? One the AV has been rung out the developers will retire to their homes in Aspen or wherever with us the regular people left holding the bag with no water.
I call for just a little common sense, maybe I ask too much.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
Shedding some light
David Cooper sent in a remarkable letter addressed to Guy Marsh in which he said, “But I noticed that you stuck up for the Russian empire in today’s paper. Someone told me they think you are a Lennonist. Is that true?” (“Not an empire”, March 25.)
I think I may be able to shed some light on this crucial question.
Someone I know once told an acquaintance of mine that she once stood next to someone in a bookstore who looked a lot like Guy Marsh, and he may have been humming the melody to “Give Peace a Chance.”
Art Sirota
Lancaster
