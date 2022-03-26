BLM
T
hey say if you want to corrupt a marxist leaning organization with hidden personal capital interest and no real vision or solutions to our current problems its easy just throw fear money at them.
Take the Black Lives Matter movement where they used the fear of violence and non support in order to get $ millions from scared individuals and company donations only to splurge the $ millions donated on the BLM leadership minus the 90% White socialist liberals make up of the movement, so much for the idea of wealth distribution.
Im not surprised when the BLM leadership is investigated and held accountable for possible fraud the first thing they use as a defense is ...play the race card, it seems to work all the time.
Other then point fingers live in the past protest and play victimhood what good have the BLM movement done for the inner city Black youths of America?
What if the cities that suffered during the rioting burning and looting were to sue the BLM organizations leadership for the damages of both public and private property plus over time pay for fire and police.
Meanwhile the killings of Black youths by other Black youths in Americas inner cities continue and go like always ...ignored. Not even a beep from the self made Black leaders of America or their side kicks for the political numbers game Latino wannabe leaders, and many wonder why things never change.
I wonder where has Joy Reid been in the last 65 years where more inner city Blacks have been killed at the hands of other Blacks just in the last 5 years then the kkk have killed in the last 150 years.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Name change
I
move we change the name of Ave. M8 to Anthony (or) Petrich Ave.
James Dick
Lancaster
It’s about compromise
I
was sad to read Sunday, March 13 was Bill Deaver’s last Kern County Report column.
As a history major, I was always interested in getting his perspective about both past and current events about the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas going back to the 1940s.
I also share his critique about the polarization in today’s politics. Politics is suppose to be the art of compromise.
We have to be able to work together to get things done. This is the way many things were accomplished in the past.
Although I am a Democrat and Mr. Deaver was a former Republican, we both seem to agree that elements in both parties have become too extreme. In my party there are the “woke” extremists and in the GOP, there is the crazy Trump cult of personality.
Let us hope that the more moderate elements in both parties prevail, and that the never Trumpers eventually reclaim their party from its authoritarian cult.
Yes, extremism is a vice, and moderation is a virtue.
Wayne F. Madura
Lancaster
