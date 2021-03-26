New holiday
My fellow citizens of the United States of America. Yes, you have a holiday to honor your leaders known as president’s day. But we have no holiday to honor our brave and wise leaders known as chiefs.
We could call this holiday chiefs day and could fall on May the 16th. Congress, please name this special day. Thank you. Do stay well and safe.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
Talking about time
Time is the stuff between two events and can’t exist without change.
Time has been proved by long use and experience.
Time travels in an ever expanding universe with no controls to control it.
Time is always at your heals testing your patience.
You are always working against time, trying to finish on time.
Everything is meaningless including time. There is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to harvest, a time for war and a time for peace, and a time to weep and a time to laugh. Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
“The only reason for time is so that everything doesn’t happen at once.” — A. Einstein
If you could get time to stop for one moment everything would happen at once including the end of time.
Benjamin W. Hawkins
Lancaster
Change? No thanks
Franklin Graham (son of Evangelist Billy Graham) speaking at the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Florida said:
America will not come back. The American dream has ended. The first term of Joe Biden has been the final nail in the coffin for the legacy of the white Christian males who discovered, explored, pioneered, settled and developed the greatest republic in the history of mankind.
A coalition of Blacks, Latinos, feminists, gays, government workers, union members, environmental extremists, the media, Hollywood, uninformed young people, the forever needy, the chronically unemployed that do not want to work, illegal aliens and other fellow travelers have ended Norman Rockwell’s America.
You will never again out vote these people. It will take individual acts of defiance and massive displays of civil disobedience to get back the rights he have allowed them to take away.
It will take zealots, not moderates and sky RINOs (Republican in Name Only) to right this ship and restore out beloved country to its former status. People like us are politically irrelevant. We the aforementioned coalition have surrendered our culture, our heritage, and our traditions without a shot being fired.
The American Constitution has been replaced with Saul Allinsky’s “Rules for Radical” and the likes of Chicago hipsters.
David Melrod and socialist George Soros have brought us act two of the New World Order. Those who come after us will once again have to risk their lives, their fortune and their sacred honor to bring back the republic that this generation has timidly frittered away due to white guilt and political correctness. The end.
Those of you who take exception to the inclusion mention of unions, I have at one time been a member of three large unions, aerospace, carpenter’s district council and printers union and have experienced the corruption.
Ron Bellville
Antelope Acres
Denial
Trump says the election was fixed
But 61 court cases nixed
That sore loser’s whine
Yet Trumpsters are fine
Denying he was “eighty-sixed”
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
