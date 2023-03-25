They worked together
Skidmore’s letter about George Washington Carver is confusing. He wrote: “They [Socialist Democrats/Woke Mob] …might know that slavery was abolished for evermore in 1865 even though they ignore these facts to promote their ‘systemic racism’ religion.”
If Skidmore believes since slavery has been abolished, there is no systemic racism, he is incorrect.
According to Wikipedia, systemic racism means “…policies and practices that exist throughout a whole society or organization… that result in and support a continued unfair advantage to some people and unfair or harmful treatment of others based on race. It manifests …in areas such as criminal justice, employment, housing, health care, education…”
Skidmore writes: “[Carver] earned a Master of Science in Agriculture from Iowa State in 1896.” Skidmore fails to write: {Carver] applied and was accepted to Highland University, even getting a scholarship for his good grades, but was rejected when the president of the university discovered that Carver was African-American. He was hungry for knowledge, and so Carver applied to and was accepted at Simpson College, in Indianola, Iowa. He later transferred to Iowa Agricultural College (Iowa State University), where he made such an impression on his instructors that they offered a position right after he graduated” (inside nku.org)
Skidmore leaves out white people helping Carver. Carver met “…the Milhollands, a white couple who profoundly influenced his life and who he later credited with encouraging him to pursue higher education.” Etta Budd, a white teacher, “… encouraged Carver to study botany and pushed him to enroll at Iowa State, the agricultural college in Ames…” Carver’s white professors “…encouraged him to stay on as a graduate student… Working with L.H. Pammel, [white professor] a noted mycologist, Carver honed his talent at identifying and treating plant diseases. https://www.acs.org/education
White people helped Carver so Skidmore can enjoy his peanut butter.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Freedom of choice
Notice how liberals are now claiming that their first amendment rights are being violated because parents are objecting at school board meetings explicit porno books and drag queen shows being performed at elementary school librarys.
Its safe to say that a majority of the drag queens and their supporters are not even parents. As a parent and grandparent I believe and support parental rights after all who’s children are they anyway.
If a parent chooses to expose their own children to that type of nonsense so be it just don’t force it on other peoples children. If a grown man chooses to dress up like a Las Vegas show wearing 5 pounds of makeup and acting like a wild female thats his freedom of choice.
What ever happened to the laws that are suppose to protect children and where are the so called organizations that claim to protect children? could it be that they will benefit $ greatly by giving them an excuse for their existence.
Again we are seeing in actual time if one wants to change societies way of thinking one must start with the children which is our future. At the rate were going I could see it now...man meets girl man falls for girl man then ask the million dollar question are you a natural woman or some mad doctors
medical experiment.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
The good, the bad
Working for an international company at home is quiet and peaceful until this fiber thing started where two to three times a week so one comes to my door from Race Communications to tell me they need access to my back yard utility pole.
This is the biggest pain and I understand there is an easement in place but the control along with access is mine to manage. Bad enough there canvassing door sales goons come by all the time.
Spectrum lowered my prices to stay on board and even came out to check all my communications so now things are much better.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Third time’s a charm?
Re: AV article “Garcia introduces bill…” 3-17-‘23.
Two thumbs up to Rep. Mike Garcia for joining with Sen. Tom Cotton to introduce a bill to make the murder of any and all law enforcement officers whether local, state or federal a federal crime. It will carry a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison or the possibility of the death penalty depending on circumstances.
The bill is named after Sgt. Steve Owen who was tragically executed by a burglary suspect in Oct. 2016 while answering a burglary call.
Two prior bills similar to this one in 2021failed to pass the congress. For all the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every single day, hopefully, Congress will have the fortitude and honor to support law enforcement and pass this much needed bill for the benefit of us all. Maybe the third time will be the charm.
By all accounts Sgt. Owen was a terrific guy in every aspect of his life. A genuine human being, in all it’s positive meanings, a hero for all.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Invaluable information
The residents of Thousand Elms Mobile Lodge in Palmdale had their inaugural Neighborhood Watch meeting this week with City Public Safety Dept, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and mobile home park management working cooperatively.
Our residents got invaluable information to prevent and reduce crime, plus add to our quality of life. Our specific questions were answered, and we have a plan to move forward together and look out for each other. Covid-19 has robbed us of time and space together for past few years. Neighborhood Watch has given us a chance to reconnect in so many ways.
An added bonus was that the city staff and deputies present were bilingual and were able to answer questions from everyone, including our Spanish-speaking residents.
Special thanks to Alexis Campbell and Maribel Briseno in the Palmdale Public Safety Dept and all the sheriff deputies who were very responsive to our unique needs.
Sandy Corrales
Palmdale
Makes you wonder
I noticed during my fighting days in Viet Nam an influx of just graduated 2nd lieutenants arriving at my division. They had been promised double promotions in the year they were there for.
Disgustingly, this is how it worked.
By their 6th month, our awards and decorations department placed them in a heroic battle saving an injured soldier. Pure garbage. The stories used were from actual heroism from actual privates involved in these rescues.
Just imagine our Colonel saluting them and getting saluted back. Repeat this scenario six months later before their leaving.
If these men were even near a battle they placed mud over their insignia to not be targeting the enemy.
Oh well, I wonder how these awards/promotions were explained later to their descendants.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
