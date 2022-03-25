Let’s be clear
The article on AVC changing its salary schedule was accurate except it did not mention the vote of the Board and my desire to speak on it as a Board Member. I was effectively shut down and not allowed to speak on the motion to change the salary schedule.
I said that the vote was illegal. Furthermore, as a Board member, I should have been given the courtesy to speak and a re-vote on the matter taken. Neither happened.
I represent all of you on two Boards, the Hospital Board and the College Board. I was elected to see that your interests are protected and preserved. I challenge all that is brought before me because this is serious business.
Your lives and thousands more will be affected by our decisions.
My models for my role on the Board are the late Los Angeles City Councilman and Mayor, Tom Bradley, and David T, a former LA School Board member.
As members of their Boards, they asked questions and challenged the items presented. And they were not exactly popular with their colleagues in the beginning. In the end, they were very respected.
Newsflash to the members of the College and Hospital Boards: I am going to continue asking questions. You can represent the public your way, but I am going to do it my way.
If it makes you uncomfortable, I am sorry, so be it.
If I sound mean and ornery, you bet. When I am doing the public’s (your) business, I am mean and ornery. This is not a game.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
A new candidate
According to analysts, Congressional District CA-27 has been labeled a toss up. This means that incumbent republican Mike Garcia is vulnerable and that the path forward for Democrats to defend their majority and prevent Kevin McCarthy from becoming the Speaker of the House runs directly through this community.
We can win this seat, but only if we nominate the right candidate. We need someone who can not only excite voters, but is a good fit for our community.
The only candidate that checks all those boxes and has the resume to match Mike Garcia is Quaye Quartey.
Quaye has led a very interesting life. His family immigrated to the United States from Ghana. He served as an Intelligence Officer in the Navy for two decades.
He worked as a Military Diplomat in France and Central Africa.
With all this, he still found time to earn a Master’s Degree in Business Management from Stanford University. If you want to be a part of the Democrats win in the Antelope Valley, I strongly recommend looking into and supporting Quaye Quartey in the upcoming June primary.
Wade Alexander
Palmdale
Not an empire
Guy Marsh you said. Had they been able to, most of the world’s nations would have condemned, sanctioned, and embargoed this incredibly disgusting empire.
I can’t believe you are allowed to say those kind of things about the country I love and fought for.
If you don’t like this country why do’nt you just go move to Cuba?
America is not an empire like Russia is.
But I noticed that you stuck up for the Russian empire in today’s paper. Someone told me they think you are a Lennonist. Is that true?
David Cooper
Lancaster
