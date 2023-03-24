Much bigger problems
There are always several significant stories that receive very little attention from the media. Here are two that are worth examining.
A month ago tens of thousands of Israelis lifted flags, blew horns and chanted “No to dictatorship.” They were protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who launched a plan to overhaul the country’s legal system.
The proposed changes have resulted in weeks of demonstrations and drawn cries of protest from influential business and former military leaders.
“They hear our cry. They hear the voice of truth,” opposition leader Yair Lapid said from outside the parliament. Critics have said that the judicial changes are tantamount to a coup and will destroy democracy. Can you imagine Trump being president and changing our judicial system and threatening a coup?
Critics have stated that, “We will fight to the end. They want to change Israel to a dictatorship, a fascist dictatorship.” No wonder the Republican party is so pro-Israel.
A number of weeks ago Arizona’s former Republican attorney general suppressed findings by his investigators who concluded there was no basis for allegations of fraud in the 2020 elections.
Democratic Attorney General, Kris Mayes, who took office last month, stated the records showed the 2020 election was conducted “fairly and accurately by election officials.”
The previous GOP Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, probably did what he did because Trump was in Arizona and made it clear what he wanted to be done.
Kris Mayes concluded there was no fraud. But, believe it or not, Trump still maintains the Big Lie. The last time I looked, he has much bigger problems to deal with.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
All the players need to come together
We have lived with the threat of global climate pollution for a number of years. Yet many places around the world have done little to combat the potential disaster.
China is opening a new coal fired power plant about each week. India does little to reduce emissions with the excuse that as a developing country it doesn’t have to. Central and South America plus Africa are way behind in combating emissions for the same reasons.
Yet I had to spend several hundred dollars to get my little three cylinder car to pass the smog check. And Newsom wants California to be a beacon of climate concern, low pollutions and electric cars. In the big picture, why?.
Your recent column by Stephen Moore on the failure of climate efforts is right on. Our state may be a leader in pollution control but it isn’t going to improve the whole world and all the money being spent on it in California alone is just money wasted.
Observe drivers anywhere. Do they drive conservatively? No, most have their foot to the floorboard and everyone has to be first and the fastest.
Engines that are pushed to their limits are not economical nor kind to the environment. And thats the way most people drive. Electric cars are no better. It’s just that making the cars is the real polluter not their operation.
John Kerry, the president’s environmental advisor flys around the world in a private jet as do all the Hollywood celebs who advocate for the climate change. There’s more pollution here and each of us make in a lifetime.
Like homelessness, nothing is going to change until all the players from around the country and the whole world get together and agree on a unified approach to pollution and climate issues.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.