No scripture about the US
So president, the foreign policies of America, in less than one year, Biden has, again began to beg for help with his stupid, poorly thought out ideas on the Putin problem, which under the previous admin, was no problem at all.
I am gaining new insight, and yes, respect, for Mr. Obama, who was saddled with the most incompetent VP in history, at least until Harris had the job.
Mr. Obama, famously said, and he has yet to be proven wrong, that Mr. Biden will up all that he touches.
Now Mr. Biden, who can’t beg to even be talked to by those who have the oil he so despertly wants to overpay for, is betting teens to TikTok China, Russia, etc. Joe: Stop crybabying — restart pipelines, leases, drilling, etc. and in one week, we would be energy free of Arab oil, and able to meet our Nato allies needs. Do it Joe, don’t be stupid! Anymore.
America is not specifically mentioned in Biblical scriptures. Perhaps our stupid election of Mr. Biden is why.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Give him MIG29s
Give Zelensky those MIG29’s
So he can cut Russia’s supply lines
And kick their war criminals behinds
All the way back to Russia
Give Zelensky those MIG29’s
So he can make that 40 mile line
Of Russian vehicles a smoking scrap mine
And kick their butts back to Russia
Give Zelensky those MIG29’s
So Trump and the Conservatives can cry and whine
When their buddy Putin get his behind
Overthrown in Russia.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Act now
Is the paper not accepting letters about what is happening in Ukraine? If you are accepting letters regarding this then I would like to express my opinion, has anyone seen the similarity between what is going on there and what went on in WW!!?
What is wrong with the Western year, Russia is committing genocide and we stand by. They are murdering babies innocent citizens. Blowing up a peaceful country that just wants to live a life like we live. Look what happened during WWII we did not help until Japan bombed us, Are we continuing to wait for the same thing to happen.
Please contact your Senators and your President to help here before its too late.
Renee Kearns
Littlerock
Caesar and God
Mr. Evans recently wrote a letter stating that he has been an atheist for over 60 years. Additionally, Evans writes that “…at the age of 10, after attending Sunday school three times, I dismissed the teachings of Jesus Christ as utter nonsense. I regard the Holy Bible as the most dangerous work of fiction ever written.”
Mr. Sirota wrote: “I haven’t seen any evidence to suggest that Jesus is anything but a fictional character much like Robin Hood, Buddha, and King Arthur.”
Sometimes, the Bible matches history. Luke 2:1 “In those days Caesar Augustus issued a decree that a census should be taken of the entire Roman world.” This matches the historical record: “Caesar Augustus was born Gaius Octavius in 63 B.C. His great-uncle was Julius Caesar, who he fought beside in 47 B.C.” “Caesar Augustus” https://www.nationalgeographic.org/ If Caesar is a historical character, how can Jesus be a fictional one?
Evans’ letter lacks factual content: “It is impossible to ascertain facts at the age of ten: In teens’ brains, the connections between the emotional part of the brain and the decision-making center are still developing—and not always at the same rate. That’s why when teens have overwhelming emotional input, they can’t explain later what they were thinking.… The rational part of a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed and won’t be until age 25 or so.” “Understanding The Teen Brain,” https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/
How can Evans make decisions at ten?
What is the reason for becoming an atheist? Is it “…growing up in a single-parent family—but not a stepparent family [that] is positively associated with religious disaffiliation” [?] “Parental Divorce, Parental Religious Characteristics…” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/, Dec 2013).
The woman who was blind since birth who described heaven while in a coma. How is that possible without acknowledging that God exists?
Vincent White
Lancaster
