Are you scared yet?
Socialist Democrats have been working diligently to undermine and violate state Constitutions, and ignore the Constitution of the United States, forcing upon citizens their democracy of tyranny.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) instituted a policy during the COVID panic to detain citizens into quarantine camps — without notice, without rights, and indefinitely, at the authority of state-chosen health officials as they say is needed.
On behalf of New York Citizens, Senator George Borrello (R), Assemblyman Chris Tague (R), Assemblyman Mike Lawler (R) sued the Governor and his health department in the New York State Supreme Court over Cuomo’s (D) totalitarian policy. The court ruled their dystopian detention plan unconstitutional as it violates the Separation of Powers and Due Process of Law.
Understand, this rule allowed the Department of Health to pick and choose which New Yorkers to lock up, with no proof that they were ever exposed to, let alone actually sick with, a communicable disease.
They could lock you down in your home, or remove you from your home forcing you into quarantine camps of their choosing; and these facilities were already built.
There were no time limits, no appeal, no rights at all. Remember, government obstructed all COVID speech contrary to its view. Government wokeism knows no boundaries.
Imagine local police knocking on your door telling you that you must go with them… by order of the Health Department, with no regulatory procedure by which you could be released from quarantine; there is no way out.
Current NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), through Attorney General Letitia James (D), have now appealed the court’s rejection of their “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures” scheme.
This socialist Democrat authoritarian-style of arrest, quarantine, and isolation without due process would have been unimaginable a few years ago. Is California immune from this tyranny?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Nothing but greed
Two of the most powerful and ruthless dictators on the planet, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are meeting in Moscow today, a meeting that has nothing to do with world peace.
China and Russia has the combined power to crush all the peaceful nations combined and human rights mean nothing to them as we have seen in Ukraine and what is pending between China and Taiwan...nothing but greed at the cost of human lives.
China is heavily dependent on the products they sell in America and we have the power to refuse their products by checking the labels...too many smaller countries are in competition for the global market right now and when retailers start seeing Chinese products backing up on the shelves, Xi will get the message.
A national boycott of Chinese products is long overdue when they will use our money to bury us.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
What he really means
Our very own Congressman, Mike Garcia, is leading the charge to make the killing of any law enforcement officer a federal crime. The bill will be named for fallen Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Steve Owen.
I know of no one who was not appalled by his death or who doesn’t extend their deepest sympathy to his wife and family.
Here’s the problem. Garcia claims, “The Defund the Police movement and soft-on-crime policies from the far-left have severely handicapped police officers…”
How then does it happen that in California, this bastion of the “far-left,” was Owen’s killer sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole? The “lefties” are already doing what Garcia wants. The purpose of the bill is not to correct a problem, because the problem does not exist.
The purpose of the bill is to stir up some votes for Garcia who wants to be seen as “tough on crime”.
But if the Republicans are so tough on crime, why are they claiming that those who killed Capitol police officers are political prisoners who should be pardoned?
Perhaps Garcia should change his bill to be truthful. It could read “It is a federal crime to kill a member of law enforcement unless you are trying to overthrow the government. Kill a police officer in the name of Donald Trump and we will give you a medal.”
Sue Brax
Lancaster
