The switch to electric vehicles (EV) is coming. Environmentalists say this will be good for the Earth. Yet there is another side to the EV story.
EV owners have to get their charge somewhere. The already overburdened US electrical grid get power from coal, natural gas, nuclear, solar, wind and hydoelectric sources. Since 40% of the US electricity is generated by coal, could that mean the electric cars are partially coal powered? And you know how coal pollutes the air.
The other side of the EV issue is the manufacturing of the battery’s for the EV’s. They are made from rare earth metals mined in places where there are no environmental laws or laws governing the exploitation of miners.
The Congo is the source of 70% of the cobalt used in batteries. Yet it is mined partially by children. Many die from breathing toxic fumes resulting from the mining. Astonishingly, it takes 500,000 lbs of ore dug from the earth to create the metals needed for one battery, and an EV will have hundreds of them. The batteries used also contain lithium,, nickel, manganese,copper, aluminum, steel and plastic. And once the batteries are used up, what is the safe way to dispose of them.
In the United States, over 14 million cars are sold every year and only about 3% of them are EV. A visit all the dealers in the valley will demonstrate just how hard it is to find one to buy. And according to recent news information the starting cost of an EV is nearly $50,000. That alone will limit their use.
I support an alternate fuel source to gasoline and diesel. I’m just not convinced that the current rush to electric cars, led my Elon Musk, is the right way to go.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
ur local conservatives are up in arms over what they believe is a conspiracy by President Biden to get everyone to drive an electric vehicle. They post on social media photos of lithium mines. Yet these people never post photos of the extraction of tar sands or coal mining.
The tar sands are extremely heavy and difficult to extract. Getting it from deep in the ground to the surface can use up massive amounts of water, enough to rival what a small city could use daily. It also depletes and pollutes freshwater resources and creates giant ponds of toxic waste.
Refining the sticky black substance produces piles of petroleum coke, a hazardous by-product. Even more water and energy are needed to refine it into anything resembling what goes into our gas tanks. It takes two tons of tar sands to produce a barrel of oil.
It takes one barrel of oil to make 19 gallons of gasoline. The Keystone XL pipeline was going to transport this oil from Canada to refineries in the USA.
The coal industry spends millions trying to deceive the American public into believing that coal is the only option to power the USA. A Harvard report found that the life cycle effects of coal and the waste stream generated cost the USA, a half a trillion dollars annually.
Even if you believe climate change and global warming are a hoax, you cannot dispute the fact that criteria pollutants are created from the burning of fossil fuels such as coal and are bad for the air we breathe and our health.
This is a scientific fact that fossil fuels release pollutants that contribute to the formation of smog. In addition, fossil fuels release toxic air contaminates and hazardous air pollutants.
Conservatives love fossil fuels. I wonder why?
George Jung
Antelope Acres
If you want to understand the war between Russia and Ukraine you need to know about Ukraine, Putin, Trump, Biden and NATO.
Trump spent four years trying to dismantle or, at least, weaken NATO and get the United States out of it. He never said a good word about it or its leaders. The reasons for his behavior? So Putin could grab almost any European country that he wanted and dominate the European economy. Also, it repaid Putin for helping him get elected president.
Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union until 1991 when it broke up. Unlike most countries which were thrilled to get Russia to free them, some Ukrainians continued to get along with Russia and allowed a pro-Russian government to run them.
Then in 2014 Ukrainians voted for a democracy and freedom. When he became president, Trump did all he could to weaken Ukraine, such as withholding more than $400 million in weapons to defend themselves against Russia. He attempted to force the new Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden. Two birds with one stone.
The result of all of this? Joe Biden, the soft-spoken compromiser, became strong, tough, and hard nosed. Republicans and Putin were shocked. Joe Biden worked hard to bring NATO together in a short period of time.
Democrats and GOP’ers formed a consensus, except for Trump, Tucker Carlson, and other neo-traitors. Mitch McConnell is getting scared and the Democrats can’t wait for November. Politics is a funny thing.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
