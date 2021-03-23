Can’t live without Trump
Anyone notice America’s being manipulated? News media, press, online search engines, online social platforms, and school system, all hijacked.
The left manipulates facts, hides the truth, no transparency, pushes a narrative of lies, and force people to believe what they’re told to believe. The Left’s end goal is ‘control.’
Like a chained dog, one link at a time removed, the dog never notices. That’s us, one freedom at a time removed, so you won’t notice. Biden says, America’s back and respected by the world. Back from where? The best economy in decades and lowest unemployment in history? More respect? Vladimir Putin basically called Biden a senile old man, after Biden insulted Putin calling him a killer.
China rebuffed our Sec. of State, Anthony Blinken to his face. Kim Jon Un refused talking to anyone from Biden’s regime. Biden’s oath of office includes protecting our borders from foreign invasion. Trump did, Biden is not. We are not protected and being invaded. Over 49 country’s rush our border. Criminals, MS13 gangs, terrorist, child and drug trafficker’s, deported under Trump, are back.
Mostly boys, stating they’re under 18, are they? Coyotes and drugs smugglers are making a fortune.
We’re masked, trained to stand 6ft apart in lines, while illegals go unchecked for COVID, and bussed where? Border patrol’s overwhelmed, FEMA’s been called, a sign of disaster, while Pelosi says it’s under control.
Liberals rush to adopt the same policy’s, migrants flee from. 140 thousand entered our country since Biden. Small border towns lack funds to care for the masses, services cut to residents, to care for this influx.
A simple fix? put Trumps border policy back in order and finish the wall as funds were already allocated. This worked. We need Trump’s regime and America First policy back. ASAP.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Bogus and transparent
David Durost: “Guy Marsh’s favorite pastime is submitting absurd letters... His latest one, where (he) claims no ‘right-winger’ has shown sympathy for the dead police officers on Jan 6th ... is a flat-out lie...”
As evidenced by my having written, “Nor have any of this letter section’s so-called conservatives proffered condemnation of the killers nor sympathy for the officer’s families,” my comments were directed toward this forum’s reactionaries and (only) this forum’s reactionaries. Reading comprehension is fundamental, David Durost.
Durost: “Ben Shapiro, Bill O’Reilly, and Laura Ingram (are) among the many conservatives who spoke out against the barbarism that transpired on the ‘The People’s House.’”
They have spoken out against the barbarism of Trump’s punks but have ignored Capitol Hill cops and their family’s suffering. After all, like virtually all reactionaries, those pundit’s commitment to “Blue Lives” is conditional.
For the same reason, 12 congressional Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police, who defended the Capitol during the insurrection. You see, those cops failed to uphold the Right’s fascistic agenda. So their “Blue Lives” don’t matter.
In an unrelated letter, this forum’s educated reactionary wrote, “Power today often comes wrapped in claims of suffering.”
He insinuated that government officials banned the six Dr. Seuss books that, per (the publisher), will no longer be published.
The publisher and (only) the publisher decided to stop publishing those books because they are dehumanizing and psychologically damaging to people of color.
I know the educated reactionary to be an elderly, well-to-do white male who couldn’t care less about those who don’t look like him and those who aren’t members of his social class.
As such, his insinuated claim of “reverse discrimination” made while firmly entrenched at the social food chain’s pinnacle was as bogus as it was transparent.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
