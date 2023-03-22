Gone off the rails
Many corporations, colleges, and universities have established departments that address “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) to address social justice issues.
I submit that the “Inclusion” part of the equation should actually be “Exclusion” the only part of “Inclusion” they support is when you agree with their point of view.
An excellent example is a well-documented recent event at Stanford Law School where a student group invited a federal judge to speak. The Associate Dean for DEI at Stanford Law School took over the podium for about 10 minutes berating and belittling the judge because his points do not align with her ideas.
The Associate Dean for DEI told the students how she felt and encouraged the students “let the judge know how you feel”. Sadly, these are potential attorneys who will upon graduation argue points of law, perhaps on your behalf.
So much for “Inclusion”. To continue the “Inclusion” the Dean of Stanford Law School apologized to the judge and in doing so felt the wrath of select students who tried to intimidate the Dean by dressing in black (Antifa style) lining the hallways and shouting at the Dean as she walked by.
DEI may have started with good ideas and intentions but has gone off the rails with only one point of view being acceptable – God help us.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Guns, students and payoffs
I’m sure the big guys executive order to do more gun background checks will stop those pesky gang bangers and nut cases who buy guns from the black market.
According to UNIVSTATS the population of AVJC was 11,105 for 2021-22 year. But was 14,400 in 2010. Doesn’t seem like a good use of $350 million dollars.
LAUSD lost approximately 120,000 students in the last 10 years. I really believe that maybe a teachers wages should be based on performance maybe then they can get more students to read and do math at grade level?
Still don’t believe that unions should be able to donate to the people who negotiate their contracts. So Bill Clinton paid Paula Jones $850,000 in1998 and nobody cares.
President Trump pays off Stormy Daniel’s $130,000 and the DA in New York wants to hang him only because he’s not a democratic puppet like Bubba was.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Who’s responsible?
How could you not laugh at the manure that comes out of Ron DeSantis’s mouth, when he blames the Silicon Valley Bank’s demise on diversity initiatives and federal regulations.
DeSantis must have a very short memory because as a member of Congress, he was very outspoken and a champion for lifting regulations on small and mid-sized banks.
In 2018 he voted for a bill that became law loosening oversite of these institutions. Afterall, he repeatedly boasted about Republican votes to repeal Dodd-Frank in several interviews on Fox Business Network.
Our ultra-far-right conservatives like Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy have more than likely forgot that it was their beloved Royal Highness Donald Trump who rolled back regulations known as the Dodd-Frank Act passed by Congress and signed by President Barack Obama in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, including some for smaller and medium-sized institutions. This was after the law, passed with bipartisan support.
The ultra-hard right, are blaming bank failures on what they love to call “woke social and environmental policies.” They have said investments and diversity, equity, and inclusion policies are what cause the banks to fail. What a crock.
Talk about a dubious and unproven theory with very little factually fraught claims. Most experts agree there’s no evidence that these kinds of policies led to the bank’s demise.
President Biden is urging Congress to make it easier to punish bank executive. In addition, the president wants to make it harder for executives of these failed banks to get jobs at other financial institutions.
President Biden wants to be able to rescind bonuses and stock sale gains collected by executives whose actions cause bank failures.
The president said, “No one is above the law and strengthening accountability is an important deterrent to prevent mismanagement in the future.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
