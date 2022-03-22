Keep saying it
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
Some new Biden blunders that are not widely reported, but could be devastating for the US. First is Bidens nomination of Sarah Raskin’s to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Raskin pulled her nomination last week after Joe Manchin declined to support her nomination. Why is this important?
Raskin is an outspoken climate advocate who has written several papers calling for the Federal Reserve to change banking regulations discouraging loans to energy companies based on climate change.
This is another back door attempt by Biden to destroy our economy.
Furthermore, energy companies also produce natural gas, so if Biden got his way, gas stoves, gas water heaters, gas fireplaces, gas ovens and gas heating would either need to be replaced by electric or extremely cost probative to operate.
Second you may have heard the Saudis wouldn’t accept a phone call from Biden, so why?
Biden wants a deal so bad with Iran, he has pulled his support for the Saudis battle with the Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen.
Biden is considering removing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard from the terror list and freeing up billions in sanctions.
The Saudis are so mad they are considering trading oil with China in Yuan’s instead of dollars.
China wants to be the world leader they already trade with Russia in Yuan’s, if IRAN and Venezuela decided to follow suit then the worlds energy would be controlled by the Chinese Yuan. This is scary and could be the end of the US as a world leader.
One final point as you see 3 million Ukraine’s flee making the largest refugee exit since WWII, just think that is slightly more than what Biden has allowed to enter our southern border illegally.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
No mistake
Unfortunately, in wars artillery and bombing targeting errors occur and are chalked up as mistakes. What is happening in the cities of Ukraine cannot be considered targeting errors or mistakes.
Bombing and shelling hospitals, churches, schools, apartment buildings, and civilian safe passage routes by Russian forces in Ukraine are criminal acts of war.
None of the above targets can be remotely considered military targets. Putin and his generals must be held accountable for these criminal acts of war.
The Russian Army has proven to be inept and much of their equipment inferior in most aspects.
They have proven they cannot maneuver and their logistics support for an army in the field is third-rate at best. An unheard-of number of Russian general officers and commanders have been killed by Ukraine forces.
Today, Sunday March 20th is the first Sunday without Bill Devers weekly column — his column is sorely missed.
I know he has been writing his Kern County Report for years, but I just started to read his column 3 years ago and enjoyed reading it.
I give thanks that Bill Warford is still writing columns twice a week.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
