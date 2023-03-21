Year-round fireworks
March 17th, and we’re already getting wall-shaking explosions at 11:30pm. This summer is shaping up to be an absolute nightmare.
Of course, they never really stopped.
I’ve been complaining about fireworks for years, and I know I sound like a broken record, but we shouldn’t have to live like this.
We deserve better, and we deserve more than complete silence from our city leaders.
I have had my life utterly destroyed by the incessant, year-round explosions, and I know I’m not the only one.
When I complain about fireworks, I often get accused of being anti-American, trying to destroy traditions, and taking away people’s celebrations. Nothing could be further from the truth.
This isn’t about holidays or expected celebrations. This is about being tortured and tormented all year-round by loud, random, late-night detonations.
I’m just begging for a shred of compassion; to be able to sleep without debilitating, crippling anxiety. That’s all I’ve ever asked.
Please help me. Write the mayor, write the cops, write your own letters here, write letters to your neighbors and to anyone you might know who uses fireworks. Explain to them how much they’re hurting people.
Also write to the governor, state assembly reps, state senators, and state attorney general and encourage all of them to do more to stop the sale and proliferation of illegal fireworks in the state. Thank you.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
An agenda?
I read a recent article from the Los Angeles Daily News that reads: “Pregnancy Deaths Down in 2022, After Virus Spike”, per the CDC.
In all do fairness it should read “Pregnancy Deaths Down in 2022, After Roe vs Wade Decision”.
I guess the CDC doesn’t have any consideration for life Afterall. Liberal Agenda?
John Elkins
Lancaster
Statements say it all
The text below is prompted by the article, “America’s $100 Billion climate change flop,” published in the AV Press Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Yes, billons are devoted to positive actions to reduce Global Warming. Positive actions must continue to insure our Great Grand Children inherit a livable planet.
Yes, actions are disjointed, and not every nation equally contributes. There is far too much sever evidence that our manmade pollutions have and continue harming our earth to catastrophic weather event of no return.
We must improve coordinated efforts to avoid point of no return weather states. If positive efforts will require magnitudes of additional $100 Billion to save our planet from catastrophic avoidance and points of no return so be it.
Saying Global Warming / Climate Change does not exist, is guaranteeing that we “humans are digging our own graves.
We should not allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.”
These two statements say it all, as stated by the U.N. Sec. General at COP26, November 2021.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Clinging to fossil fuel
While deriding the UN’s IPCC reports, Ray Freeman quoted the late Fred Singer as writing, “The IPCC claimed to represent the consensus of scientists. It represents the consensus of politicians... Politicians set the organization’s agenda, name the scientists who can participate, and rewrite the all-important’ summaries for policymakers.’”
What’s probably unknown to Ray Freeman, Vance Kirkpatrick, and other reactionary letter writers is, although he long denied it, Fred Singer was paid by various capitalist interests to disseminate disinformation. In 1993, Singer finally admitted under oath (Singer v Lancaster) that he was paid by Shell, Exxon, and the American Gas Association to distort the science behind climate change.
During the 1980s, Singer worked for a tobacco capitalist-funded PR firm, APCO & Associates, to subvert the science surrounding the dangers of smoking.
Fred Singer was a vulgar, money-grubbing individual who sullied his scientific credentials by selling out to capitalist-class interests. So, of course, the UN doesn’t allow dishonest scientists like Fred Singer to participate.
Freeman: “Natural processes with much more significant effects than CO2, such as solar activity and changing patterns of ocean currents, are essentially unpredictable by existing theory.”
Meaning what that solar activity and ocean currents are responsible for climate change? If so, although the Sun influences Earth’s climate, it didn’t cause the warming trend throughout recent decades.
Moreover, ocean currents are predictable. And it’s climate change that’s altering ocean currents, not the converse.
Freeman: “[C]limate change is a complex and difficult subject requiring the insights of many disciplines.”
Climate change is easily understood at its core: Earth’s atmosphere contains too much human-induced C02.
What’s complex is the Right’s slavish commitment to fossil fuels.
Climate change notwithstanding, it’s bizarre that these people wish to cling to costly, filthy, disease-inducing, centralized fossil fuels. The phrase Stockholm Syndrome might be applicable here.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
