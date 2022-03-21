No choice
Our vote has just been suppressed here in Palmdale.
The almighty City Council will now decide who will be Mayor — taking the vote away from the citizens.
The Mayor’s position will rotate annually.
Anyone who has been in charge of any large organization will tell you that it takes almost a year to develop relations and trust with other cities, committees and conferences.
We will be sidelined as an ineffective leaderless city and all our positive movement forward will be lost.
If you want the responsibility of being Mayor — run for the office.
Al Miller
Palmdale
Know your rights
An Antelope Valley Press story invited Palmdale residents to the debut of Park Connect,” which encourages people to report “suspicious or illegal activity to the Sheriff’s Department.”
Park Connect is similar to “Neighborhood Watch” programs, which often resemble vigilantism.
As such, it must be said that, in and of itself, “suspicious activity” isn’t a crime. Lawful activities such as skateboarding, videotaping in public, or wearing a hoodie are often reported to police by overwrought or racist individuals.
But, again, unless otherwise restricted, all of those are legal, constitutionally protected activities.
So, if you’re approached by police while engaging in such licit activities and asked to produce identification, please know that you’re under no legal obligation to show ID.
Indeed, under the Fifth Amendment, you’re not legally bound to talk to cops even while lawfully being detained or under arrest, let alone being harassed for “suspicious activity.”
Therefore, it’s a violation of the Fourth Amendment for a cop to compel a person to produce identification without first establishing “reasonable, articulable suspicion that a crime has been committed, is being committed, or is about to be committed.” — Terry v Ohio, 392 U.S. (1968).
If a cop cannot provide reasonable, articulable suspicion, then you’re free to walk away after confirming that you’re (not) being detained.
However, if they say that you (are) being detained, then ask, “What crime do you suspect me of committing?
If they avoid answering your question by again demanding ID and saying, “We’re investigating you for suspicious activity,” say, “Suspicious activity isn’t a crime.”
Now, know that they’re attempting to obtain your ID, hoping that you have an outstanding warrant[s] that would allow them to arrest you.
But don’t give in.
Don’t surrender your right to be secure in your papers “against unreasonable searches and seizures.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
