Concerned about health
Regarding a current notice you may have received in the mail, the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District is a special district that operates under the Public Health and Safety Code.
As an independent special district, it is not funded by the County or any City, and is governed by a local five member Board of Trustees.
We provide a very important and necessary service to the community that is keeping you and your neighbors safe from deadly diseases that mosquitoes carry such as West Nile Virus.
The proposed assessment amount on your survey will replace the current assessment which averages in $6-10 annually. We have increased challenges dealing with the newly detected invasive Aedes Aegypti mosquito which requires more labor and resources due to their specific breeding ground.
We have not raised our assessment since 2005 and are operating on a very small budget. We want to continue to provide you with the high level of service that this community is accustomed to and we are merely trying to keep up with inflation and rising costs across the board.
A lack of appropriate funding will force the District to make difficult decisions which can decrease or even suspend some of the services in your area.
At this time, the district is not asking for a vote, this is simply a feasibility survey to gauge public views in a Prop 218 benefit assessment not to exceed $10.50 annually per single family equivalent.
Any future changes will be based on the current CPI and also will not be implemented unless absolutely necessary.
Your health is our concern.
John Manning
Chairman AV Mosquito and Vector Control Board of Trustees, Palmdale
Comedian-turned-hero
Ukraine elects a comedian and gets a hero. We elect Sleepy Joe, who’s been in government 50 years, and get a clown.
Ian Hall
Palmdale
How will it work?
This morning I opened my city of Lancaster sample ballot and looked through the local super PAC candidates and the same names are on there as always.
Measure H fascinated me as to how are you going to fine the homeless for loitering, camping within 500 feet of a park, school, church and library? Are you going to take their clothing or completely shake them down?
This does not make sense at all so please rethink it and maybe it will pass.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster ‘Sleeper cells’
The government of the Dominican Republic announced Sunday 2-21-22 that a 244 mile wall has began construction on the Haitian Dominican border to stop the flow of illegal Haitian immigrants weapons and drugs.
Sounds familiar it should only Biden ordered the U.S Mexico wall construction stopped from being built once in office with tragic results. Should the U.S Mexican border wall be completed I bet Mexico will soon get a taste of what America has been experiencing regarding the down side of illegal immigration and will build a wall of its own on its souther border to stop the illegal flow illegal immigrants from entering.
Im sure those progressive liberal Democrats that oppose a U.S border wall and support open borders need to be reminded that walls are meant to keep people out not in, unless your a jail prison or Cuba.
Im willing to bet these same people have gates and fences surrounding their property, homes with motion activated night lights, alarms, watch dogs or signs posted that read no trespassing.
These same people will never let uninvited strangers into their homes or property, gee I wonder why? Here is a sobering thought I wonder how many illegal individuals and or groups wishing to do us harm have already entered America mixed in with the thousands of illegals? Can anybody say sleeper cells.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Some suggestions
I believe the energy “crisis” is a false situation created by those on all sides unwilling to compromise since they wish to maintain their financial, political base or environmental extremist unwilling to compromise positions.
I suggest the following solutions: research into tidal generation be expanded along with research to create smaller more efficient wind turbines screened to prevent the annual loss of hundreds of thousands of birds.
Research into turbine blade and ev car batteries recycling not currently economical not feasible. The development of smaller solar panels able to generate five to ten times the electricity and functional at reduced angles along with roadway solar panels able to function at reduced angles.
The creation of nuclear plants now much smaller, safer and powerful than previous generations. Finally exploration of Ca. gas efficiencies since years ago research showed that while more pollutant free per gallon out of state regulations generated much less pollution since the increased mileage resulted in millions of gallons less usage.
Al Taylor
Lancaster
Self defense?
So, our left, liberal letter writers, who watch MSNBC, CNN and the three major TV stations’ national news shows have yet to respond to those on those outlets who continue to call every non-black person racist names. Why?
One Joy Reid, what a misnamed person she is, there is no joy in her, even when her over-sized mouth is spouting the hatred she so desperately needs and craves. How does her hatred for anyone white, keep her on the air.
If she were white and said the things she says about white, about black folk, she would be in jail or in the hospital. Yet on she goes. Yes, I do defend free speech, but I do not defend those who yell fire in a crowded room like she does when she spouts her disgust about not being white.
She has no defense. Hate speech is a crime when whitey uses it. Equal justice means it is a crime when blacks use it. Come on, your eyes are shut on this, just like 2020 when most major cities went through hell and your heroes did nothing to stop it and zero folk was convicted of all the carnage unless you were a Trump supporter and defended yourself.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Who’s qualified?
Why is it you never hear complaints about trans girls playing in boys sports?
They sold 535,000 electric vehicles in the US in 2021. At that rate it will only take 552 years to replace the 276 million registered vehicles in the United States.
I see that the NYT finally discovered the klown in the white houses sons lap top that appeared 2 years ago. You know the one with incriminating photos of son and emails with the big guy.
Still don’t understand how they are still building houses when they say that we are in the worst drought in hundreds of years.
Why is it you never hear how our so called climate liberal experts are qualified to be telling us how to live. Kerry has a degree in political science Gore has a degree in law and he quit divinity school. AOC has a degree in economics.
So who is really qualified to tell me the sky is falling because of man or would it just fall anyway.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Caught in a trap
I know Jesus was a real person, because I saw him having a Whopper with Elvis Presley at a Bakersfield Burger King last month.
Elvis was the bloated Elvis from the mid-seventies Vegas days. Jesus was in need of a haircut.
I asked Jesus why he didn’t turn that Whopper into a Filet Mignon or Ribeye steak and he laughed.
Elvis said he had three weeks of food backed up inside him as the painkillers he was taking had impacted his lower intestine to such a point that he couldn’t relieve himself.
Jesus said, “You reap what you sow.”
I apologized to both of them for what mankind had done to manipulate and abuse the words of Christ and homogenize and co-op the rock and roll of Elvis.
I also pointed out the irony of Elvis being an honorary D.E.A. agent as he was loaded on dozens of illegal and prescription drugs.
Elvis said, “Yeah, we could use a little Nixon right now.”
We discussed forming a power trio but couldn’t decide who would be lead vocalist.
Jesus then said he had to go appear on a tortilla in Mexico and excused himself.
Elvis did some karate kicks at the drink station and then disappeared into the bathroom.
I got in my car and drove to Tehachapi for some garlic pickles and then back to Palmdale.
Yes, people, Elvis lives and so does Jesus, in the hearts and minds of those who accept their love.
I’m caught in a trap. I can’t walk out. Because I love them both, too much, baby.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.