Representing the GOP
Ah, the party of Lincoln, the Grand Old Party, has given up any pretense of standing for anything other than fascism.
Kevin McCarthy has given the microphone to Marjorie Taylor Greene and she is using it to define the beliefs of Republicans.
Helping to insight the January 6 insurrection, even attending a meeting to plan it, entitles her to a seat on the Homeland Security Committee. Republicans believe the more white supremacists there are, and the more guns they have, the more secure our nation is.
Now she is calling for a “national divorce” (read secession) to “protect our way of life.” Democrats will be allowed to move to red states, but they won’t be allowed to vote for five years.
No one in the Republican party, especially not Kevin McCarthy, is condemning this woman’s ideas, because her ideas are their ideas.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
No promises
Another February is in the books. Besides the train derailment. Fireworks happened at the Superbowl. Chief among the problems was the song ‘lift every voice,” sung by Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Critics blasted it for giving the song the same status as the national anthem. Congresswoman Boebert kicked things off by twitting.
What more of a divisive message can you send than suggesting we have two national anthems. We are one nation under God. Some people say she’s crazy. I think she has a good point.
For example. During the 1979, Iranian hostage crisis. Black U.S. marines were separated from the other hostages and released by the Ayatollah. Where do you think he got that idea? I’m no egghead. But my guess is he got the idea from watching us.
So, let’s stop acting like the jerry Springer show. E- Pluribus unum baby. How about that for a dog whistle. Well. Gotta go. Saint patty’s day is calling. What’d say we belt out a few rounds of; oh, Danny boy. Can’t promise Sheryl lee Ralph. But there’s Guinness on tap.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
The facts
I would like to thank Mr. Schoengarth for the compliment and Mr. Jung for his letter regarding Mr. Gardner. Mr./Ms. Brax and Mr. Jung have really stepped it up by inserting facts instead of opinions.
Mr. Rios wrote his opinion on 15 Feb 23 about mass shootings. California “…has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation yet it hasn’t stopped criminals from committing… deadly crimes.” Rios blames liberal politicians by not supporting police officers and not demanding “…full enforcement of the current gun laws… [and] adding longer prison sentences for gun-related crimes.”
The facts: “Between 2019 and 2020, homicides rose nearly 30 percent, the largest one-year increase in killings in U.S. history.” This happened in “…red and blue states, big cities and small towns alike… Three in four homicides… involved guns… Firearms killed roughly 124 a day… [making this] the leading cause of death for young people under age 25.”
Texas, a Republican state, “had the highest number of gun deaths in 2020.” Other Republican states (Mississippi, Louisiana, Wyoming, Missouri, Alabama, and Alaska) “…had the six highest per capita rates of gun deaths. “…Murder rates are far higher in Trump-voting red states than Biden-voting blue states… And sometimes, murder rates are highest in cities with Republican mayors... The states with the lowest rates of gun deaths — Hawai’i, Massachusetts, and New Jersey — all were Democratic and have stricter gun laws. “Republicans Insist Most Gun Violence Happens In Democratic Cities…” https://www.independent.co.uk/, July 22.
“US states with more relaxed gun control laws and higher rates of gun ownership have higher rates of mass shootings…” https://www.bmj.com/company, June 2019 If it was not for California’s (approximately two mass shootings yearly) gun laws, there would be “…an extra mass shooting for every 10 unit increase in permissiveness over five years).” Identifying the problem matters.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Not the same
The following is my opinion in regards to our News Paper (AV Press) being sent to the Post Office for delivery.
Like everyone else I like to sit down in the morning to drink a cup of coffee, devour a sweet roll and read the News Paper.
As to the Post Office delivery I have had 4 or 5 instances where the paper was not delivered on the right day but the next day also on one occasion it never did show up, Reading on line is not the same as reading a News Paper, folding and changing pages, ect.
I sincerely hope the Valley Press can find a way to expand business, generate more profit and get back to a same day delivery.
Jim Grover
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.