Quit whining
Whine, whine, whine is all I read in Sunday’s Valley Press regarding the high cost of gasoline. Oh my gosh, people get off your duffs and do a little research. If you did you would discover the truth on why gasoline is so expensive. Stop listening to Fox News.
No president controls the cost of gasoline. Including the magical wizard his royal majesty the Cheeto Bandito President Donny.
Oil is a commodity, like a pork belly. The law of supply and demand regulates gasoline prices as it does with all commodities. Republican lawmakers Kevin McCarthy and Lauren Boebert, claim that President Biden is responsible for high gasoline prices. The truth is gas prices fluctuate no matter who’s in the White House.
According to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, “presidents actually have very little influence when it comes to gas price increases.” He also went on to say; “So far, the major policies of President Biden, that is the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline, that has not been a factor, there is actually plenty of pipeline capacity to carry that crude oil from Canada to the US That’s where the Keystone pipeline runs. So that is a potential future issue, should we need that capacity. We don’t right now.”
In addition, he said; “President Biden issued a moratorium on new drilling. Oil companies are not yet really looking to do new drilling. What they’re looking to do is potentially reactivate drilling, and wells that they took out of service at the height of the pandemic. So, we’re not at a point yet, where America has recovered and oil companies are opening the spigots. What they are doing is starting to restart production at some idled wells. So, neither of those factors are having an issue today.”
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Wouldn’t happen under Trump
Polls indicate that the response of our president to the invasion of Ukraine was too little too late. His poll numbers continue to fall. The democrats in power in Washington DC are more interested in gender issues and and defunding the police than to care about the rest of the world, much less do something about it.
Saddam Husain invaded Kuwait and the world led by President Bush rallied and drove him out.
The signs leading to this invasion were clear and all Biden could do was make idle threats and shake his finger. Putin just laughed. The really sad part of all this is the cost in human suffering and human lives. And it goes on. So Biden went home to Delaware for the weekend and ignored the human tragedy unfolding before our eyes.
I cannot understand the thinking of Biden and his supporters. They are so concerned about issues that, on the world stage, are of minor significance yet the result is that all our friends and potential emeries see us a weak and impotent.
Biden is a politician, nothing more. He has no experience on the world stage or in business. He does not care about people and jobs, just political expediency. And he cannot nominate people for national office unless they are a minority or black, ignoring everyone else.
Some writers to this paper can’t seem to get off their hatred of President Trump, but I suspect that, regardless of his faults and their hatred, Putin would not be in the Ukraine today if Trump was President. He was a patriot and projected strength. Recalling the democrat preoccupation with Mr. Trump’s dealing with the Ukraine, they were worried about getting us in a war. Well we got one now and Biden let it happen not Trump.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
On the evil side
Several letters were written regarding Joe Biden. Mr. Debry wrote “Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US History.” Mr. Dyas: “The Biden Administration’s first actions were to dismember everything Donald Trump accomplished…” Mr. Brewer: He who knows nothing talks nonsense and can’t walk up stairs or answer questions has managed to raise the cost of everything.” Ms. Watson: “…current incompetent occupant of the White House.”
Mr. Warford’s 27 Feb 2022 column, “….Trump, Tucker Carlson, Republican Senate Candidate JD Vance have all either defended Putin, praised Putin, or failed to condemn him within the past week… Either you are on the side of good or you are on the side of evil.”
Mr. Deaver’s 27 Feb 2022 column: “I read that the former president of the United States illegally disposed of government documents by dumping them in White House toilets.”
Debry, Dyas, Brewer, and Watson’s letters do not mention Trump’s defending Putin. Neither do they comment about Trump taking presidential papers in his house and/or flushing them down the toilet. However, their pens work when they criticize Biden.
The comments by Debry, Dyas, and etc. leave out the fact that a CPA firm stated that Trump’s financial statements are no longer reliable.
As an accountant, that is mouth-dropping. I previously issued my opinion about Trump’s taxes and concluded that his tax returns are not accurate. Now his financial statements cannot be relied upon.
Trump is on the side of evil. Biden needs to be given credit by denouncing Putin. Trump should be charged for taking Presidential papers out of the Oval Office, and be charged criminally for false tax returns/financial statements. What is it called when people write to this newspaper and fail to criticize a former Republican conservative president?
Vincent White
Lancaster
