Believe what you want
David Cooper went out on a limb with his baseless pronouncements regarding atheists (“What they need”, AVP, 03/13/22).
Mr. Cooper opined that atheists, “… want to take away other people’s belief in God because atheists are unhappy people.” I have been an atheist for over 60 years. At the age of 10, after attending Sunday school three times, I dismissed the teachings of Jesus Christ as utter nonsense. I regard the Holy Bible as the most dangerous work of fiction ever written.
My happiness is measured, among other things, by my 26-year marriage; by my enduring friendships that have spanned decades; by the achievements and economic benefits I’ve realized from two graduate degrees; by tirelessly working on behalf of animals; and by the comfortable, financially secure life that Dave and I enjoy.
I am neither unhappy nor angry because I lost my relationship with God. On the contrary, I am immeasurably happy because I never had one.
Whether or not a person chooses to worship a deity is a matter of choice. I would never try to influence a decision based on the choice I made to deny the existence of any god.
So, Mr. Cooper and Ms. Stephens, believe what you want; it is a matter of complete indifference to me.
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
We’re not sheep
My phantom confidant on the staff of the corrupt Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascon, informs me that the DA is formulating a new criminal accountability waiver policy.
The DA’s new diktat is to forgive bold drivers running short of cash who fuel their cars by getting cash from liquor store stickups. As the price of gasoline goes higher, the DA‘s sliding scale will raise the threshold for felony liquor store robbery charges ever higher.
The DA will now be virtue signaling his concern for for the cash poor drivers. Gascon will be sacrificing the assets and safety of the store owners to meet both his and George Soros’ ideological goals.
This lack of concern matches Gascon’s overall false approach to justice.
We voters need to kick the hypocritical DA out of office to eliminate his demonstrated prosecutorial misconduct for so many other actual crimes.
This will also send his campaign funding advocate George Soros a strong message that we are not a flock of sheep.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Thanks Bill
Sincere thanks to Bill Deaver for his many years of writing the “Kern Valley Report” for the AV Press.
I have appreciated his wisdom on many subjects over the years.
And I admire him as “one of the good guys” for his long career in government work and community service.
Thank you, Bill — you deserve your retirement, but I will miss your column.
Patty Akkad
Acton
