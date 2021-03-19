Not that much
Want to know what is stressing our environment?
Our population explosion.
When God said go forward and multiply, he did not mean to the extent that we destroy our earth.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Priorities
The Trump haters still find it necessary to continue their hate speech and criticisms of former President Trump yet we hear nothing about why the like Biden. It seems to me that they should find a new hobby.
Jerrold Wright, a prolific left wing democrat writer was pleased to see Biden sign the COVID relief bill and not hold it up for everyone to see.
Why was that big deal? Yet after saying Trump should not should not use the executive order as a way to govern, Biden has used the executive orders more than almost any other president.
I say again, be careful what you wish for.
This president has already caused a great many people to loose their jobs, has caused the price of gasoline to skyrocket, and has caused chaos at the southern border. He was not responsible for the two covid 19 vaccines being rapidly brought to market, Trump was. And we hear now that Biden is about to raise taxes.
During the Trump Presidency, the president, a true patriot, was dealing with terrorists, and those who would harm America or Americans and put Americans first. With President Biden, it seems that his greatest fear is Dr. Seuss and Mr Potato head and the rest of us don’t matter too much.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
