An opinion
Guy Marsh, in no way did I say that “America’s Founders were solely with Writs of Assistance when formulating the Fourth Amendment.”
As you stated it was the impetus and the fact that it was created later has no bearing on your argument. To say it was a historical is ridiculous.
Marsh’s comment of “ridiculous” when referring to the Founders feelings of DUI checkpoints is comical in that they had absolutely zero knowledge of modern day vehicles.
Since you are interpreting it literally, there is no way to know exactly how they would have felt. They did not mention vehicles, only houses, papers and effects.
Know matter how you want to twist it, your original letter did contain information on how to avoid detection at DUI checkpoints. Yes, you were explaining peoples rights but also giving assistance. That is truly frightening.
You state that DUI checkpoints are “effectively constitutional” yet a paragraph later you state differently. What is it? Again, just because you don’t like it doesn’t change the fact that it is constitutional. It is only your opinion.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
He likes peanut butter
George Washington Carver, was born a slave in Diamond, Missouri, in 1864.
Socialist Democrats and the woke mob generally do not know that the Slave Trade was constitutionally abolished in 1808, but they might know slavery was abolished for evermore in 1865 even though they ignore these facts to promote their “systemic racism” religion.
At 11 years old, Carver set out to get an education knowing that education was for his benefit. He earned a Master of Science in Agriculture from Iowa State in 1896. While working on his master’s degree Carver taught as the first black faculty member at Iowa State.
Working with Booker T Washington at the Tuskegee Institute, Carver developed techniques to improve soils depleted of nitrogen by repeated plantings of cotton.
Together with other agricultural experts, he urged farmers to restore nitrogen to their soils by practicing systematic crop rotation: alternating cotton crops with plantings of sweet potatoes or legumes, such as peanuts, soybeans, cowpeas. These crops restored nitrogen to the soil, were good for human consumption, and gave farmers an additional source of cash.
Cotton grown after a peanut crop double their cotton production and thus doubled the cash received.
In all, he developed more than 300 food, industrial and commercial products from peanuts, including milk, Worcestershire sauce, punches, cooking oils, salad oil, paper, cosmetics, soaps and wood stains. He also experimented with peanut-based medicines, such as antiseptics, laxatives and goiter medications.
Carver noted that the poor farmers generally had poor teeth and could not chew red meat, a source of protein in our diets.
His best-known patent we all enjoy from the lowly peanut is Peanut Butter. Carvers’ quest with peanut butter was to increase the protein content of poor farmers.
I like peanut butter on English muffins, and waffles with my morning coffee.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
