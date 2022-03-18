Eradicating racism
Marsh writes: “So, I wonder if Vincent White thinks that racial and economic justice is achievable within the context of the capitalist system. Can it be realized without a radical — indeed a revolutionary “redistribution of political and economic power”?
While studying theology at Crozer Theological Seminary (Pennsylvania), King read about Gandhi and Marx. Upon obtaining his theology degree at Boston University, King wrote his Coretta (girlfriend at the time) the following: “a society based on making all the money you can and ignoring people’s needs is wrong.” “MLK Was A Democratic Socialist” www.huffpost.com, Jan 2016.
After his wife mailed him a copy of Bellamy’s 1888 book (“Looking Backward”), King wrote: “Let us continue to hope, work, and pray that in the future we will live to see a warless world, a better distribution of wealth, and a brotherhood that transcends race or color…This is the gospel that I will preach to the world.” “Was Martin Luther A Socialist?”, Institute For New Economic Thinking, July 2018
Upon accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, King said, “… it really means that we are saying that something is wrong with capitalism. There must be a better distribution of wealth, and maybe America must move toward a democratic socialism.”
My answer to Mr. Marsh: Racism can’t be eradicated without a redistribution of political/economic power, but “…America is not purely capitalist. The U.S. is a mixed economy, exhibiting characteristics of both capitalism and socialism. Think roads, the postal system and education as examples”. http://www.times-news.com Nov 5, 2020
My question to Mr. Marsh: Do you believe that the United States is purely capitalist or a combination of capitalism and socialism? And finally, would you feel comfortable living in an all socialistic society or a mixture of capitalism and socialism?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Keystone pipeline
Lately there have been letters regarding President Biden’s stopping Keystone XL Pipeline from being completed. Writers do not understand, the pipeline already exists. What doesn’t exist is the expansion of the pipeline. The existing pipeline runs from oil sand fields in Alberta, Canada to Oklahoma.
If the pipeline were completed it would have delivered 830,000 barrels of oil per day. The proposed pipeline would have duplicate an existing pipeline via a shorter route and with a larger-diameter pipe between Alberta, Canada and Nebraska.
Here is a forgotten fact; the company that would have operated the pipeline would not have been obligated to sell that entire amount to the U.S.
Additional facts to look at is who are the largest crude oil producers in the world (millions of barrels per day):
USA 10.2, Russia 9.7, Saudi Arabia 9.3, Canada 4.3, Iraq 4.2, China 3.9
The amount of oil the USA imports (barrels per day):
Canada 4,085,000, Mexico 492,000, Saudi Arabia 472,000, Iraq 223,000, Russia 90,000
The USA consumes 19.78 million barrels per day. The USA exports 8.63 million barrels per day.
My question is why are Trump lovers are not questioning why we export so much oil? Regardless of what Trump says, the USA consumes more oil than it produces, and has for decades. Flatly stated, the United States is not oil independent.
America benefits greatly from domestic oil and gas production. However, if you consider in terms of all energy combined; fossil fuels, nuclear power, renewables, etc. we are energy independence.
However, remember energy is not interchangeable. You can’t run a car on nuclear power. Therefore, it doesn’t make sense, to talk about all energy in the aggregate.
Trump boasted energy independence as if a surplus of one type of energy can offset a shortfall of another type.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Marketing strategies
Y
es, back in time there was a time when the Antelope Valley Press was free, and I delivered it. Everyone in town received the paper even if they didn’t want it they got it. The main newspaper in town back then was called the Ledger Gazette it was very small and did cost you money to receive it.
But then came the Antelope Valley Press with a new idea in marketing, give the newspaper away and let the readers start liking the paper and then let them pay for it only if they wanted to.
I was paid a penny a newspaper to deliver it and delivered 150 newspapers on my route. Then at the end of the month I would go out and ask the people I delivered it to if they wanted to pay for the paper, it was 25 cents.
Out of the 25 cents I received 12 cents of that a long with the penny a paper every time I threw it. That wasn’t bad money in those days, but I did hate to go collect the money for the free paper, some people would get very unset at being asked for the quarter, they would say I didn’t order the paper and I’m not paying for the paper. We would then say the payment is voluntary.
I then started my own new marketing plan, I hired smaller kids to make the collection for me and paid them.
Larry Hobson
Palmdale
