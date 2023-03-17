Return to God
Since Guy Marsh never told us how the Declaration of Independence is racist he probably will dodge this question too. But why is he against back ground checks for buying guns? I’m a Republican and even I am for back ground checks.
Its common sense that people should have there back ground checked when they buy a gun. People who commit crimes shoud’nt have guns.
And Steve Lockhard was right when he said you told people how to avoid detection when there drunk at DUI checkpoints. You told people to not show there ID to police officers. That sounds like avoiding detection to me. Maybe you should stop being a cultural Marxist and stop making excuses for bad people. You should return to God.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Something is missing
The text below is prompted by the “AV Rural Museum opens to fanfare,” article published in the AV Press Wednesday, March 8, 2023 issue. Having visited the museum’s former smaller location, I was very impressed with its exhibits. Since the new location is bigger, it should contain additional exhibits.
The subject article states, the galleries feature displays representing aerospace, military, and the valley’s founding schools, art, and culture. I am disappointed that the article did not mention the rich founding railroad history.
Without the Southern Pacific (SP) railroad passage through the Antelope Valley area, during the 1870’s, the struggling towns of Mojave, Lancaster, or Palmdale would not have robustly grown and flourished.
With the above in mind, when visiting the former location, there was only one small display representing AV’s rich railroad history. When I next visit the museum at the expanded location, I hope to find a grander representation of (SP)’s contribution to our valley.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Correct him if he’s wrong
Things that makes one go hum. Will some one please correct me if Im wrong.
1. Soon Democratic presidential candidate Newsom will gain Black votes in California pushing reparations for 1.8 Californians with slave ancestry at the tone of $360,000.00 per person totals $640 billion. California already has a $22.5 billion dollar deficit. Soon California will have to double its taxes across the board thanks to Newsom, but California was never a slave state. I wonder how much of Newsoms own $millions will go towards reparations after all leaders are suppose to lead by example.
2. Mexican drug cartel fearing the wrath of the American military and justice system turned over 5 members responsible for the kidnapping of 4 Americans murdering 2. If the U.S military were to be released full force on the Mexican drug cartels the Mexican military city state and federal government would be half empty. Talk about change, they say change is good. The Mexican president urges all Mexicans living in the U.S not to vote Republican, the president of Mexico needs to be reminded illegals can’t vote.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
