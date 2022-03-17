Cost and common sense
Vice President, Kamala Harris, gave a speech regarding the spike in gasoline prices. Her take on it was, this is a great time for us to end our dependence on oil.
She suggested everyone should switch to electric cars as if we could find them or afford them. She further said, the government is making every effort to wean its 640,000 vehicles off gasoline.
Well she either lied or doesn’t know what is happening in her own government. The USPS has just signed a contract to purchase about 165,000 new gas powered mail trucks (11.3 billion dollars). They will have Ford engines and will get about 8.6 miles per gallon. Now if I had a vehicle that got only 8.6 miles per gallon, I’d dump it. But not the post office. Their current mail trucks, most of which are over 20 years old only average about 8.5 mph. And with all the technology available, a hybrid or at least a more efficient gas engine should have been specified.
They didn’t go to the established American car companies, no, they went back to the Oshkosh Company who built the old mail trucks. They have no experience with electric or hybrid vehicles so they just bought more of the same.
This is just another example of the way government does things. Cost and common sense go right out the window. We already pay too much for postage and this boondoggle will give them yet another excuse to raise postage again.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
What’s with
the wobble?
One of the dangers in life is having too little knowledge of a subject.
For example: would it be prudent for mankind to try and remove the wobble from the earth’s rotational axis? What caused the wobble in the first place? I recall, reading that at one time, in the earth”s history, the magnetic poles reversed. Could it have been related to the wobble? Just wondering.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Buy American
In the State of the Union speech, President Biden said the US needs to be a “Buy American” economy, a great jingoistic statement. Then reality sets in.
The idea of Buy American was great 50 years ago when we still had a manufacturing base. Buying American manufactured goods is possible only when the desired products are manufactured in the USA and consumers are willing to pay a premium. Biden’s Buy American slogan is a disguise for buy union made products.
Tesla is first in the world in electric vehicle production, but Biden did not invite Tesla, only GM and Ford CEOs, to a conference to celebrate EVs. Most probable reason is Tesla is a non-union shop.
The ladies on “The View” say we are hard on the VP because we are racist which is just an excuse to justify VP Harris’s incompetence. VP Harris, speaking to democrats, said democrats should campaign on “Our task is to show the people that … they got what they ordered.”
Strange I do not remember anyone asking for record inflation or spending Trillions of monies we do not have.
Listening to Biden and Democrats and you would believe everything will be grand when we are 100% renewable energy and no longer rely on fossil fuels. Instead of being dependent on OPEC we will be dependent on China, Russia, and other foreign countries that are the source of the minerals needed for electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels.
At the behest of environmental groups, Biden’s Department of the Interior recently stopped mineral mining in Minnesota that the Trump administration approved.
Curtis Redecker
Lancaster
Debating God
In a letter addressed to me, Jeanie Stephens asked, “Even if there is no God, why would you take away something that makes life better for people? That would be like taking pain medicine from a person in great pain.” (“Personal beliefs”, March 10.)
I have no problem giving pain medication to someone who needs it because pain medication does not involve deception or dishonesty. However if, as you say, gods and goddesses may not exist, and you endorse myths claiming they do, then you are perpetuating lies instead of seeking the truth.
Keep in mind that religion does not always make life better for people. Thousands of innocent children have been forced to endure extreme pain and humiliation by being raped and impregnated by pedophile priests, and every time the church has been made aware of such behavior, its main concern has never been the health and safety of the damaged children but with protecting the offender and transferring him to another parish where he can once again prey on innocent little kids, thereby condoning his behavior.
The dungeons and torture chambers used during the Inquisition did not make life better for people.
The lies that church leaders spread for centuries claiming that the Jewish people killed Christ caused immense suffering for Jews everywhere.
During World War 2, Pope Pius XII was a staunch supporter of Hitler. Not one Nazi was ever excommunicated or denounced by the church.
“I believe we should have friendship with God instead of ‘religion,’ ” says Jeanie. How can you be friends with a non-existent character, and if you believe it does exist, isn’t that religion?
If you are interested in learning scientific theories on how the earth was formed and where humans come from, Google “Mankind Rising”.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
