Do the math
Steve Brewer, writes, “Those who can’t do teach. So the saying goes. So Rino Liz Cheney is teaching politics at the University of Virginia. “
Liz Cheney did accept an appointment as a Professor of Practice with the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Whitt Clement, of the University’s Board of Visitors, said Cheney is a model of leadership. In addition, Clement said, “The Board of Visitors, which endorsed a ‘Statement on Free Expression and Free Inquiry’ in 2021, and the University of Virginia are committed to offering our students an array of diverse viewpoints and Liz Cheney is, a strong conservative who never hesitates to put honesty ahead of all other considerations, is a model of leadership not just for the students at the University of Virginia, but for all people concerned for the well-being of this country.”
Sounds to me that Brewer is not aware what the real quote is regarding teaching and where it came from and who said it. In 1903, George Bernard Shaw said, “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach.” When Shaw said this he was referring to revolutionaries, not teachers. The phrase is, therefore, used out of context.
For those who teach take pride in your craft. Study every single day. Optimize your ability to be a facilitator of learning. Ignore those who think you must suck because you teach.
Jim Gardner wrote, “Our current President and Vice President were not the most popular candidates in 2020 and their actions are what we could expect.”
In 2016, Hillary received more than 3 million votes over Trump. In 2020, Joe Biden received 81,283,098 votes. He is the first presidential candidate to have won more than 80 million votes. Trump only received 74,222,958 votes.
Do the math, Joe Biden won the popular vote comfortably.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
The good ol’ days
In this age of specialized tire shops and AAA service for roadside flat tires, I wonder if anyone remembers how to haul a bumper jack out of your car trunk, lift the car on that spindly, wobbly wand, in the rain, in the dark, on the edge of a highway, cars missing your frenzied efforts by a yard or two - and wishing you were somewhere else.
Or maybe you had no spare in the trunk but had to dismantle the - then commonly - massive 750 by 16 inch flat tire with tire irons and patch the tube with your - sometimes provided - smelly, adhesive tire-patch kit.
An abrasive device to roughen the rube is sometimes provided, so the tube patch would adhere and plug up the leak. For tubeless tires, the fix was basically the same on the tire itself. That done, you reinflated the tire with your hand-operated air pump -- provided you had one, And then, provided your frenzied roadside antics were successful, you had to rassle the whole thing back up onto the wheel studs and retighten the bolts with your specialized wrench - again, provided you had one - And you’re on your way again - fingers crossed, jaws clenched, hoping you did everything right. And, Boy Howdy, they say those were the “oops” Good Old Days of carefree motoring!
(Written from much experience and still extant)
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Women making a difference
My first letter in 30 years about National Women’s History Month: “Women’s History Month celebrates the often-overlooked contributions of women in history, society, and culture.” “National Women’s History Month FAQs”
When former President Woodrow Wilson suffered a severe stroke, Wilson’s wife (Edith) “…pre-screened all matters of state, functionally running the Executive branch of government for the remainder of Wilson’s second term.” https://nationaltoday.com. Wonder what the conservatives would have said if Obama consulted his wife.
When Ms. Jennifer Garcia took over as Editor of the AV Press, I believe that she was the first woman in this position. She never got the credit she deserved. She was yelled and cursed at by conservative readers.
This letter would be remiss if I did not mention my mother and my wife. I remember my father telling me, “I would be nothing without your mother.”
My mother supported my father when he was in the Air Force for 22 years. She encouraged me on more than one occasion ranging from when I was in college and wanted to drop out of my major in accounting to being single and being made fun of. I personally have seen her reach out to the young men/women who served our country to encourage them.
Garth Brooks saw Trisha Yearwood at a party. He instantly knew that he should have married her. Brooks would say that he married his first wife because he did not think that the right one was out there. I am not condoning Brooks for leaving his first wife and marrying Ms. Yearwood, but I understood what he meant. I am glad that I waited. My wife is everything that I asked for and more. Proverbs 18:22: “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord.” (KJV).
Vincent White
Lancaster
