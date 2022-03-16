Some thoughts
Twilight Zone President Biden won election with 81 million votes. Record high inflation, fuel prices, supply chain shortages are Trumps or Putins fault.
Government just passed new spending package with 15 billion for Ukraine, but only 1.5 billion to secure our southern border. Sex offender identifying as female only after being arrested for child molestation, then placed in juvenile female jail.
Young man ranks 422 in swimming, identifies as female, sets swimming records, This does not compute.
White House press sec. Jen Psaki cannot complete a 6 letter sentence without saying um, and um, and or um 16 times, with only 6 words.
2020 election was the most secure election in history. Ca. has $68 Billion extra, Job well done Newsom. Aunt Nancy Pelosi is proud of you.
Saturday, 3-12-2022 edition of A.V. Press, bottom right of page 7, great article on Racism affecting Millionaire donors of color. Such a sad story about philanthropist Mona Sinha.
Mona Sinha was hurt when she attended a museum advisory board meeting, and noticed she was the youngest and only person of color. Black Lives Matter has collected $35 million, yet has not helped one real black citizen. Hunter Biden is the smartest man Joe Biden knows.
William McGowan
Lancaster
Another option
Do you feel the gas pain at the pump? The national average price per gallon of gas has just passed $4.00 per gallon.
Have you ever stopped to wonder why Californians are paying anywhere from $5.00 to $6.00, and in some locals $7.00 per gallon?
Does anyone out there know how much tax is added to each gallon of gas, so if you filled your gas tank, and the tax is 50 cents per gallon, you would be paying almost $10.00 just in taxes?
I have a suggestion for our governor. Show some leadership and empathy for the working people and waive the gasoline tax until the price of oil drops well below $100.00 per barrel.
Of course the far left would love to see the price of gasoline to through the ceiling to pave the way for electric vehicles. But the majority of buyers are purchasing hybrid vehicles rather than all-electric.
Hybrid vehicles have many options, but I’ll focus on just two. One option is a range-extended-hybrid with a gasoline engine —just to keep the battery charged. And perhaps the most popular, a parallel hybrid. It has a gasoline engine as well as separate battery and an electric motor. This means it can be fully powered by the electric motor or the engine, or a combination of the two.
The battery is charged by the engine when the car moves so there is no need to plug it in. All-electric in the city, but has the ability to go coast-to-coast at full highway speeds.
Internal combustion engines will continue to be the mainstay of industry, transportation, energy disruptions and armed services.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Trump was right
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
A few days ago, Biden attended a DNC convention, the kickoff for the midterm elections, Biden stated inflation and high oil prices are the fault of Russia and started when they began massing on the border.
Almost in unison Nancy Pelosi and Jen Psaki were echoing the same theme. Only the liberals would buy that nonsense. Joe claimed it was not true that he increased government spending contributing to inflation. He must has forgotten about the 1.7 trillion he printed and gave out last year.
Joe also claimed he is the only president in history to reduce the deficit by 1 trillion. Are you kidding Biden fiscally responsible? Everyone knows, even the gullible and uneducated that voted for Biden when you print money and destroy the oil industry you get what we have now, and yes, the invasion played a part but that story is for another day.
Fox news the only true media outlet ran some videos of statements by Biden on how he was going to kill the oil industry. Here are some of his quotes from his presidential campaign. “I guarantee you we are going to end fossil fuel and I will not cooperate with oil executives”, when a reporter asked “are you willing to sacrifice thousands of blue-collar jobs as part of your energy policy yes”, “there will be no place for fossil fuels and fracking in a Biden administration”.
In the final presidential debate Trump stated “we’re energy independent and don’t need oil from countries we’ve had to fight over, I love non fossil energy, but we’re not ready. If you vote for Biden, he will kill the economy and destroy the energy industry”. Trump got it right.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
160 climatologists can’t be wrong
The text below is a rebuttal to Ms. Judy Watson’s article, “Trump the Great” published in the AV Press Monday, March 7, 2022 issue.
It is obvious from all your published articles that you are a very strong Trump Republican, and this rebuttal will not alter your convictions. However, there is two sides of every coin. Within your (3/7/22) article you labeled our legal President a “puppet,” a puppet of who? If anyone is a “puppet” it is Mr. Trump. During his presidency, Mr. Trump illustrated numerous times that Mr. Putin was pulling President Trump’s strings.
One of many public illustrations was when President Trump did not believe our USA intelligence organization and sided with Putin. Well look where trusting Putin has got the world, Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, threating WW3. Yes, you are correct, Putin does not play by any rules.
My primary issue with your continuing favorability of Mr. Trump is, while he was President, he and the Republican Party continually did not want to admit that Global Warming/Climate Change exists.
During Mr. Trump’s presidency, if anyone in his administration told the truth about the direness of our earth’s Global Warming they were subject to being fired. Please reference the February 2022 United Nations Global Warming Report.
Over 160 climatologists contributing data and findings from over 60 countries can not be wrong. Due to Mr. Trump’s denial of the Global Warming truth, for four years, your Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren will surely struggle to survive on their dying planet.
At the COP26 Climate Change meeting, November 2021, the UN Sec. General said it best, “humans are digging our own graves.” We should not allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.” These two statements says it all.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
