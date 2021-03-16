Border issues
What is wrong with President Biden? Open borders, children in cages and no plan to deal with the obvious crisis at the border?
Illegal aliens are pouring across the border and not a Democrat in sight seems to care. By the way, it won’t be “11 million” getting an amnesty as that number is at least 20 years old. The true number will be 2 or 3 times that. So what does the US need these people for? What benefits or skills will they bring? How many could get admitted on grounds that they are fleeing persecution? The answer is 1 in 25 - maybe. But what is Senile Joe’s response? Throw open the borders to allow criminals, cartels, previous border jumpers, terrorists and more COVID-19 cases.
US citizens deserve much more and must demand more from their cowardly representatives. Biden wants votes. Illegal votes if possible and that’s a disgusting shame. Before you get your panties in a bunch, I am against illegal immigration by people of any color. Legal immigration according to the law is welcome.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
Failing
Lets “circle back” to Biden’s failures these last months. Failing: His Unity Pledge, in favor of Executive Orders. Failing: to reopen schools siding with Teacher Unions. Failing: to protect and defend American citizens in favor of Blanket Amnesty. Failing: to get Americans back to work, instead killed 70,000 jobs, halted border wall construction and radical environment action.
It makes no sense to have Americans locked up, out of work, socially distancing, wearing masks for a year, then open borders to unemployed, untested, unlimited illegals. Biden’s administration and all who voted for him, should be embarrassed. They inherited the most secure border in decades and look at the mess they created. Who paid for the “Biden Please Let Us In” T-shirts?
Biden sent troops back to Iraq and Syria. Allowed China Access to America’s Grid. Made 5,000 National Guards use one bathroom at the Capital. Killed the Keystone Pipeline. Overturned Trumps Executive Order that lowered cost of insulin for diabetics. Refunded Abortions ‘globally’ (our taxes) and, allowed men into girls locker rooms. Democrats must be proud. At least he’s not tweeting, mean things. Right?
Our country’s health, economy, jobs, and children should be at the top of Biden’s list, he’s failed to take action on any, in favor of bowing to the radical left. The union workers that voted for him, 20,000 were fired day one.
Biden’s the “Patsy” the “Fall guy” taking it on the chin for his party as his advisors hide behind him. They shove Biden front and center, with a pen in hand, confused grin, wondering whether to exit stage left or right. Where’s the State of the Union speech and Biden’s Press briefings? They keep him in bubble wrap and sheltered from the press. This folks is your new leadership. One screw up at a time.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
A mockery
Jack O’Connor: “...the CDC’s figures indicate ... 30,500 may have died from COVID-19. The rest are inflated numbers...” Idiocy.
Per the CDC’s “COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review, Updated Mar 5, 2021,” there had been “517,224 Total Deaths Reported” - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/covidview
O’Connor: “Guy Marsh, once again, I must correct your inaccuracies. No Capitol police were killed on Jan 6.”
First of all, Jack O’Connor has never corrected me. Never. He just made that up. In this instance, I didn’t state that any Capitol Hill police were killed on Jan. 6. I merely said that “...pro-Trump rioters caused three Capitol Hill police officer’s deaths...” (AV Press, 03.02.21)
O’Connor: “It was wrongly reported that [the late Officer Brian Sicknick] physically engaged protestors during the insurrection...” Nonsense.
Brian Sicknick’s brother Ken reported to ProPublica: “He [Brian] texted me last night [Jan. 6] and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape. Apparently, he collapsed in the Capitol, and they resuscitated him...”
So Brian Sicknick most certainly did physically engage Trump’s Brownshirts.
O’Connor: “Two other officers later committed suicide, and you want to blame Trump supporters?”
Yes, of course, I do. Too, justice requires that the Trump sycophants who caused Brian Sicknick’s death need be tried and subsequently imprisoned for the balance of their days.
That said, let’s suppose that Trump’s fascistic followers killed no number of Capitol Hill cops. That still leaves the 140 officers who were injured, a few of whom were injured severely.
There is no doubt that one officer was brutally beaten with his riot shield by several Trumpbots, just as there’s no question that Jack O’Connor and his ilk still haven’t offered a single word of condolence. And it is that which makes a mockery of their (alleged) support for “Blue Lives.”
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.