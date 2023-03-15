Protecting capitalism
George Jung: “Republicans have ... accus[ed] Democrats of trying to defund police departments. However, the facts show the police haven’t been defunded. [Democratic-run cities] have put more money into policing since 2019 and spent more on policing than Republican-run cities.”
Yes, with few exceptions, e.g., Portland, Oregon, and Austin, Texas, cities haven’t defunded cops. Most of the towns that cut police funding have since reversed those cuts.
Jung quoted Joe Biden saying he doesn’t support defunding cops. Indeed, Biden supports increasing police funding. In 2020, he noted cops should shoot people “in the leg instead of the heart.”
In essence, the pro-capitalist Joe Biden’s idea of sociopolitical change is “We’ll just make cops shoot people elsewhere.” That encapsulates the “difference” between Republicans and Democrats; will you die instantly from a center-mass shot or bleed out slowly through a leg wound?
Indubitably, Democrats have “put more money into policing.” They put on a more “woke” facade than Republicans while allowing for the brutalization of people in the streets and helping to perpetuate the class inequalities and racial injustices that give rise to desperation in the first place.
Like Republicans, protecting capitalism is the chief responsibility of Democrats.
That Democratic complicity shows workers cannot depend on Democrats to promote working-class interests or to defend workers against fascist elements such as the Proud Boys. And Democrats will be more than on board with whatever forms of state repression take place in the future. It shows politically that the system cannot affect positive change because neither party is interested. The only thing left to workers is building working-class power outside those pro-capitalist political parties. http://www.slp.org/
The Democrat’s undying commitment to police repression should demonstrate to the Right that the canard “Democrats are socialists” makes those who adhere to it appear uneducated and foolish.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Some more history
It’s time again to see what we can learn from the VP’s “Today in History” feature.
On February 21, 2018, a week after a Florida school shooting, thousands of protesters swarmed the Florida state Capitol, calling for changes to gun laws, a ban on assault-type weapons and improved care for the mentally ill. I wonder how this worked out. Another day, another mass murder.
On February 23, 1954, the first mass inoculation of school children against polio using the Salk vaccine were vaccinated. Guess what, the children didn’t get polio. I bet a vaccine to prevent Covid would work too.
On February 25, 1957, the Supreme Court overturned a Michigan statute making it a misdemeanor to sell books containing obscene language that would tend to corrupt “the morals of youth.” Ron DeSantis cannot wait to get that Michigan law passed in every state in the country.
On March 2, 1877, Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, even though Tilden had won the popular vote. Just like George W. Bush and Donald Trump, a loser won. Let’s hear it for the Electoral College.
On March 4, 1987, President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that the overtures had “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal. Imagine Republicans admitting any wrong doing today.
On March 6, 1857, the Supreme Court in Dred Scott v. Sanford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and could not sue for his freedom in federal court. This sounds like the majority of the Court today, when it wiped out the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which protected the rights of black voters.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
