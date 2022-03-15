A ‘piece of work’
It is probably a good thing that I cannot remember his name; he was a hater and a real “piece of work” and not in a benign Shakespearean sense.
He lived in the AV and used to publish a hate-filled pamphlet; I kept one for a while for reference but finally tossed it because, frankly, I was scared to keep it around. (guilt by association)
He had a name for everyone he didn’t like. He had a name for his own self-exalted lineage; he cobbled up an adjective from Cymru, the old name for Wales (pronounced like “koomree”) and called himself “cymric.”
In his pamphlet, he published a picture of himself in Scots tartan. With a set of bagpipes. This offended me because a small part of my ancestry is Scots — and I have Scots bagpipes on my wall. He also hated Polish people and his wife was Polish, evidently, but he gallantly published a really stupid piece exonerating her of her perceived sin of Polishness. I could go on but it is making me really nauseous.
We have not heard from this strutting turkey for a long time and it is to be hoped for that he is the last of his lineage. And his published garbage.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Reading material
While I condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I cannot ignore the hypocritical media coverage of the American-led NATO military alliance.
This current tragedy is reminiscent of when in 1974, NATO, led by the US, sanctioned Turkey to invade the Greek island of Cyprus.
The difference between these two invasions is that although more than five hundred people were killed and some 30,000 were refugees, the US-blessed invasion of Cyprus was nearly entirely ignored by capitalist media outlets.
So, too, did Turkish soldiers’ converting Greek Orthodox Christian churches into Muslim mosques fail to elicit outrage by establishment reporters and American Christians.
Western plutocracies, credit card capitalists, banking capitalists, etc., didn’t impose sanctions on Turkey. Not even “neutral” Switzerland raised a hand in opposition.
In 1975, the US encouraged Indonesia’s fascistic dictator Suharto to invade East Timor without provocation, killing 100,000 Timorese initially and another 100,000 throughout the following twenty-four years.
But, again, capitalist media and politicians didn’t even bother to feign indignation since Americans were not supposed to know about that invasion and subsequent occupation.
Lastly, although it was known to Americans, the US’s illegal and cowardly invasion of Iraq, which killed 500,000+ Iraqis, created ISIS and further destabilized the entire region, is the most egregious example of wartime duplicity.
Had they been able to, most of the world’s nations would have condemned, sanctioned, and embargoed this incredibly disgusting empire.
All of that emphasizes the importance of non-commercialized and, therefore, unfettered sources of news and information. Such media outlets have reported on the invasions of Cyprus and East Timor and many other suppressed stories in real-time.
Check out Free Speech TV, Pacifica Radio (i.e., KPFK, 90.7 FM, Los Angeles), Monthly Review magazine, the Nation magazine, The Progressive magazine, In These Times magazine, Mother Jones magazine, and http://www.slp.org
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Pick up a book
The Valley Press announced that the Palmdale City library will soon be providing free Homework Help Centers (“Homework assistance is available at the library,” March 11).
It needs to be pointed out that libraries already offer free and highly effective academic assistance: books for pleasure reading.
Research shows that students who do more self-selected pleasure reading, which is largely fiction, know more about a wide variety of subjects, including science, social studies, current events, personal finance, health, and technology.
There is evidence, in fact, that that amount of pleasure reading young people do is a better predictor of knowledge than grade point average.
Stephen Krashen
Los Angeles
