A wonderful tribute
Thanks to Dennis Anderson for his wonderful tribute to Patricia Karnstedt, Navy Veteran, traffic controller, and Nurse.
I met Pat when my office was in the old Fire Station at Fox Airport. My husband, Russ, always said she was the best traffic controller. She just excelled at whatever she did.
Her career as a nurse just kept on expanding, she was an amazing person and is a great loss to Lancaster.
I’m sorry I missed her obituary in the paper and wasn’t aware of her upcoming memorial. I would like to have been there.
Nickie Clawson
Lancaster
Oil is all that matters
President Biden has, before him, an opportunity to help the “Biden Forced energy crisis,” by signing, completely, the Alaska Drilling Paperwork. I say completely, since he can sign, with his cuts, any amount less than 100%.
This measure will add up to 180,000 barrels of oil, daily, to our own pumping. That would mean thousands of jobs to Alaskans, many who are Native American, less buying of poorly produced “dirty oil” from countries who hate us. America produces, in the top five “oil” countries, among the cleanest product.
Naturally, the climate change folk want him to tear up the proposal. They don’t seem to care how much you and I pay for oil based products, or how countries who hate us, produce the oil and other items we buy from them. Why is that?
Maybe its “not in my back yard” — or just stupidity about it. At least go tour a oil refinery and see how American oil is handled, then find one that processes Russian or Venezuelan oil. Your eyes should show you the difference.
Sign the paperwork, Mr. President.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Amused
It was a pleasant surprise a day or two ago to see several letters in the opinion section and none were from the weekly/biweekly cadre of the nefarious few.
There were no letters replete with quotations of previous contributions often filled with asinine whataboutisms, name calling and foolish blanketed bigotry towards large groups of a different thought. It was congenial and pleasing to read.
Print media, especially in smaller markets, are facing severe challenges from different technologies and a changing culture. This includes the AV Press and it needs our encouragement and support; it is a vital part of community cohesion.
Encouraging others to renew or keep their current subscription and encourage newcomers to subscribe is something we can all do to help. Advertises of both new and older businesses as well as individuals are vital but the returns on such an investment must be demonstrated.
We all like to be “right” in our views. But some adults cannot admit obvious error. They are unable to at least say “I might be wrong” in some aspect of our thoughts.
Such supercilious individuals will aggressively and persistently attack, argue and defend while grasping at straws in attempts to defend the indefensible and explain the unexplainable. It is amusing to see to what an extent a person will go to “prove” a point that in fact has a precarious foundation.
It has been said that when an individual is making themselves look foolish it is best to sit back and smile while enjoying the antics. We certainly have ample opportunity to do that.
John Manning
Palmdale
Praise for Roto Rooter
I want to praise a local business. Last week our sewer lines backed up. It had been 24 years since that had happened. I called a business from the past, Roto Rooter.
First, the lady who answered was fantastic, listened carefully to my problems, and when she called back had rearranged their schedule to accommodate my medical needs.
Then Maurice arrived for a complete examination, while his supervisor took in-pipe photos for my wife to look at. Roots from a recently removed tree had caused irreparable damage. But how long would replacement take?
The next morning three Roto Rooter vans arrived and completed entire job in just a few hours.
So again, I want to praise and recommend a local, first class business.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
What are they doing?
I thought it was against the law to buy votes.
It looks like the democrats want to buy votes by Reparation. California wasn’t a slave state, so what are they doing? There isn’t a person living that owned slaves or were slaves, so why should today’s taxpayers foot the bill for something that happened over 160 years ago? We also don’t need to pay for student loans. That is the student’s responsibility, not the taxpayers. They applied for the loan and stated they would be responsible for repayment.
Gary Hansen
Rosamond
