It’s often been said that history repeats itself. But how? let’s check it out.
On January 20, 1961, President-elect Kennedy delivered his inaugural address which included these words; Let the word go out to friend and foe alike; Americans will pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival of liberty.
Today. Comrade Putin is in Ukraine. Will Biden honor Kennedys words? Stay tuned.
Recently, David Ignatius of the Washington Post, told Brain Kilmeade, of Fox news, that he just returned from a trip in Europe with, joint chief of staff, General Milley.
Ignatius said that in Poland, he saw wanted posters with Putin’s picture; and that in the Netherlands he saw a poster that read “Putin, you have a date in the Hague.” Will there be another Nuremberg? Stay tuned.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Support Ukraine
I arrived in Viet Nam in 1966, 18, an infantry soldier trained to “Bong the Cong”. And yet, why were the ARVM soldiers, the army of Viet Nam so un-motivated, and I’m-trainef? Because they only joined in their country’s defense for the free food and low salary. It was the job of the US government to get them uniforms, weapons, and motivation.
So I investigated, making friends with a local respected rice farmer.
He explained from his view that this war would not end until the US stopped the flow of money into the corrupt South VietNam government, and the booming US war economy would subside. Simple as that.
As a farmer, nothing would change under either North or South government in charge. Under both, he would give a portion of his rice to either government, and sell the rest for profit.
Absolutely no motivation to fight for the corrupt South Vietnam government.
Now take the brave and patriotic fighters in Ukraine.
Fighting for their lives and freedom against an illegal Russian invasion by the Communist dictator Putin.
Let the world, not just the US unite to support the Ukraine.
And perhaps may historians give validity to the VietNam war protesters who saw through the loss of 56,000 American soldiers.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
