Historic events
As you may know, one of my favorite features in the AV Press is, “Today in History.” Let’s reflect on some of the events.
February 21, 1975, former Nixon Attorney General and two aides were sentenced to two-and-a-half to eight years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up. Trump and all his cronies like Steve Banner and Rudy G. should get twice the jail time the Nixon boys got.
February 27, 1922, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote. Gee, and all it took was 300 years.
March 2, 1877, Republican Rutherford B. Hayes was declared the winner of the 1876 presidential election over Democrat Samuel J. Tilden, even though Tilden had won the popular vote. Tilden won by 200,000 votes and Hillary Clinton won by 3 million. Screw the Electoral College.
March 3, 2021, the manager of the Texas power grid was fired following the deadly blackouts that left millions of people without electricity or heat for days. But Ted Cruz didn’t suffer because he flew off to Cancun.
March 6, 1857, the Supreme Court in Dred Scott v. Stanford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and thus could not sue for his freedom. I wonder how Clarence Thomas would have voted on that one.
March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrations was violently broken up by state troopers. Today we just allow states to pass laws to keep minorities from voting.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
What they need
Jeanie Stephens said. I cannot understand why atheists continually work so hard to take away other people’s belief in God. Their diligence actually reinforces by belief in God.
They reinforce my belief in God too Jeanie Stephens. And they want to take away other people’s belief in God because atheists are unhappy people. They lost their relationship with God a long time ago and are angry because they don’t know how to get it back.
I lost my relationship with God in Viet Nam because I was angry. But when I came back home I was not lost in pride. So I looked for help from Christians who set me in the right direction. And now I have had a relationship with God for 50 years. And I am happy again.
That’s what atheists do. They need to find God again.
Thank you Jeanie Stephens. Your letter was very moving.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Subhuman madman
It’s time to draw a line in Ukraine, it’s not a war, it’s a home invasion by a power hungry weasel who will never be satisfied, if left status quo, Putin will eventually annihilate Ukraine at any cost in spite of brave people who have impressed the world defending their homeland along with major business who value humanity above profits withdrawing from Russia.....with China in the mix looking at Thailand, it’s time to give them a lesson in finance the way Trump intended.
Putin repeatedly claimed he was not going to invade Ukraine, today a children’s hospital was bombed while millions are walking to the border in freezing weather carrying babies and may not have a home left if they return.
Putin has held the world at bay with the threat of nuclear war, he will not stop with Ukraine, Poland or Moldova and it won’t end there because he’s a subhuman madman until he is stripped of his wealth and power, forced to spend the rest of his days in a small cold cell....make it happen!
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Nothing to worry about
Minime Harris is in Poland to deal with the fighter jets that were supposed to go to the Ukrainians. Since she did such a swell job on the southern border Groundhog Biden has nothing to worry about. Rumor has it that Montel Williams was spotted in Poland.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Fentanyl is flowing
Fentanyl at 50 times the lethal dose in just a couple pills.
That’s what killed Tom Petty, one of my musical heroes, one week after his last concert at the Hollywood Bowl in 2017.
He played that last tour on a broken hip. He was trying to nurse the pain. He was 66.
I learned this from Dr. Michael Hunter, a forensic pathologist who hosts a show called “Autopsy: the last hours of...”
The toxicology report showed all three forms of fentanyl (one government and two black-market) in these pills that looked like the normal opioid prescription he was taking.
No one knows where he got the pills that were in a prescription bottle with no identifying information on it.
Jimi Hendrix didn’t die choking on his own vomit as is popularly reported. He died from a combination of alcohol and European barbiturates that were four times stronger than the American ones he was used to.
Janis Joplin took an overdose of “French Connection” heroin that was at least five times the strength of what she was used to, while mourning Hendrix’s death a few weeks earlier.
Jim Morrison died not in a bathtub, but in the bathroom of a Paris nightclub after sniffing the same type of heroin. The club owner had him removed after he was already dead to avoid a scandal for his establishment.
The deaths from fentanyl in this country continue to climb. It’s easily coming over the border and the internet.
We can’t get avocados from Mexico right now, but fentanyl is flowing.
Just don’t blame China, that would be racist.
Even though that’s where most of this fentanyl is coming from.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Ukraine and gas
Today 3/10/22 I went to Costco before 7 am and got in line to buy gas. Price is $ 5.39 a gal. I paid $ 4.39 two weeks ago.
So a dollar increase in less than 2 weeks. I should be happy I didn’t pay $ 7 a gal. Our Lib. Governor says he will give us a rebate, how much and when?
They should lower the gas tax now for all of us that buy gas, not to everybody who are not buying. He also said no new drilling or pumping for gas in California. They want us to go to electric for everything. Not possible to be able to charge all the electric things. We already have electric power shortages, wait until the hot summer and see if your AC is working.
Ukraine may God bless you and protect you from this crazy Putin. He may be sick not only in the head but also has a disease that is going to kill him so he doesn’t care about anybody and may shot of his Nukes. Let the world be very careful in dealing with him.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.