In jest?
I
don’t like to get personal but a letter in the Tuesday AV Press by Sue Brax was either written with tongue in cheek,I hope it was or it is a classic example of what I call Liberal Logic which is completely illogical.
She sings the praises of the Biden administration and how Republicans are to blame for everything from the war in Ukraine to nail fungus.
Let me remind you Sue it was Biden who shut down all oil drilling, exploration, the pipeline, etc and put us back to buying oil from abroad like Iran and Russia,” played Putin like a fiddle” did he or was the fiddle playing him.
Why inflation is high is all the dollars going offshore. You and other Liberals are all in for this train wreck called the Green New Deal so gas costs over five dollars a gallon, at least you can still buy it.
Under Carter and his misplaced policies you had to wait in line on alternate days and then it was uncertain. Who was it that had us energy independent in years, American gas made from American oil.
Here in California prices are even higher because we have a Liberal bunch in Sacramento passing Eco laws bereft of real world thought and consequences. Really do you actually think Biden had anything to do with fighting COVID, who was in the White House who fast tracked production of the vaccine saving countless lives? Not Joe. So Sue I hope your letter was in pure jest and I just missed the nuance.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
What we need
J
oe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
Recently I wrote that Joe Biden wanted oil at $10 a barrel, now we are seeing that reality and it isn’t all due to Russia.
On March 2nd George Jung wrote conservatives should stop whining as oil is a commodity and presidents don’t have control over oil prices. That is true until Joe Biden came into office.
Joe has no control once it’s out of the ground, Joe’s plan is to stop oil from being drilled and that started the rise in gas prices.
On day 1 Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone pipeline citing climate change and banned new drilling on federal land and the Gulf. Within a month Biden released his energy policy and it’s 100% stop fossil fuels and go green.
On February 26, 2021, Biden increased the cost of carbon pollution from $8 a ton under Trump to $51. That was the green light to impose stricter regulations and deny permits.
Under Biden, not one new oil lease has been granted citing climate change. Jen Psaki says there are 9,000 leases, but before Biden there were 38,000. Regarding current leases, oil is not simply pumped into trucks.
Oil from wells need pipeline infrastructure and Joe Biden is not approving requests citing climate change. Alaska pumps 1 million barrels a day and has said they could double that production if Biden would open up drilling on federal lands.
On March 8, Kamala Harris talked about her favorite topic “Electric Buses”, Pete Buttigieg on the same day announced building thousands of new charging stations in low-income areas.
A reporter today asked Biden about gas prices, Biden said they are going up and then said blame Russia. Apparently electric buses are what we need.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Trump wouldn’t have let it happen
I
m sure China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, American communist party and our very own Antelope Valley socialist communist supporters must be thrilled over the invasion of Ukraine, workers of the world unite.
Typical of the power seeking communist thugs invading other countries reminds me of....Hitlers Socialist Germany invades Poland and beyond, North Vietnam invades South Vietnam, North Korea invades South Korea and now Russia invades Ukraine again.
Once the take over is completed mass executions of the civilian population begins followed by re-education concentration camps for the survivors mainly children. Can anybody say Russian cremation trucks.
If only we had president Trump in office December 2021 for as soon as the Russians started to mass troops along the Ukraine border Trump would of supplied the Ukraine army with enough weapons needed to defend its self from Russian aggression. My heart goes out to the innocent woman, children and the brave civilians taking up arms in defense of their country.
Wake up America! support and defend the 2nd amendment of the US Constitution for it was written “We the people” to defend one against freedom hating tyrants not deer hunting.
Don’t think it can’t happen here Biden stating during the State of the Union Address the Constitution can be altered changed. Fear a government who fears its armed law abiding citizens.
The global warming folks are milking this Russian invasion turned American oil crises for all its worth in never letting a crisis go to waste.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
