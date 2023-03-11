Karma, baby
Yes, I’m a Christian. I make no apologies for it.
I don’t condemn anyone to hell or interplanetary space dust for not believing as I believe.
That sets me at odds with some of my Christian counterparts. I’m not into “witnessing”.
But if a Christan wants to pray with me, I’m in.
I’m also open to learning and embracing the aspects of other religions I find interesting and positive.
The sum of a person’s actions in this and previous states of existence, is by some, viewed as deciding their fate in future existences.
Karma, baby. I believe in it. So do the Hindus and Buddhists.
George Harrison was a Catholic, and a Khrisna.
He found out he could embrace both without insulting or compromising his relationship with God, or his family.
What he could not embrace, was the shaving of the head thing.
He refused to cut off his hair, which is why the elders referred to him as their “Hairy Khrisna”.
I can also see the sun going down, and the eyes in my head see the world spinning around.
I dig those pictures of Pluto. It took nine years for that “New Horizons” spacecraft to reach it.
It has a liquid ocean under its surface and an atmosphere, and five moons.
Funny to think if it was just a few hundred years ago, the church would have thrown you in jail for suggesting such nonsense.
Those James Webb telescope images aren’t too shabby, either.
Imagine if Galileo Galilei had that in 1609.
He would have immediately been burned at the stake.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Responses
The text below is prompted by two articles published in Letters From Readers Opinion Section after my “Man’s pollution” article in the AV Press Saturday, February 23, 2023 issue.
The 1st article considered is Mr. Ray Freeman’s article, “A difficult subject,” published March 4, 2023 as a rebuttal to my article referenced above.
Mr. Freeman, since I am not exposed to the inter politics of the United Nations organization, I cannot intelligently refute your opinion of this organization. You cannot deny the many ill effects that man made Global Warming has on the earth’s weather patterns. These unwanted jet stream changes as well as unwanted armed conflicts are causing famine in various parts of Africa. Read the United Nation’s World Health Report, https://www.who.int/news/item
Thus, the UN reports realities. These realities, if not positively altered, will increase unwanted population migrations. A very disturbing recent scientific study states that Climate Feedback Loops have not part of current Global Warming models.
An example feedback loop is permafrost melting. When permafrost melts it releases formerly trapped CO2 and methane. Methane 30 times more pollution harmful to the atmosphere than CO2. As the methane escapes, the warming increases, as warming increases, increased methane is emitted. i.e., a runaway condition. Read https://www.sciencedaily.com
The 2nd considered article is Mr. Miguel Rios, “EV’s and world domination,” published February 28, 2023.
Yes, I agree, totally battery powered vehicles is not the total answer for elimination of fossil fuel powered vehicles. Hydrogen Fuel Cell (HFC) powered vehicles is the answer.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Protect the innocent, punish the guilty
Response to Mr. George Jung’s 1-3-23 letter.
The BLM movement started and support defund the police with a large percentage of liberals who vote Democrat. Cory Booker Cori Bush Iilan Omar AOC Rashida Tliab to name a few plus Democratic mayors in many American major cities where crimes runs ramped.
What political party believes in restricting free speech when it does not suit them or benefits their cause and who’s altimate goal is to abolish the 2nd amendment can any one say liberal Democrats.
A majority of anti gun laws are written and supported by liberal Democrat politicians. I like many Americans support the U.S Constitution as written.
“As of April 1, 2022, there are 2,414 convicts on death row” what good is a law if it is not enforced? I am sure there is a small percentage of these death row inmates that should be given life without the possibility of parole.
I also believe in rehabilitation after all thats the mission of the Dept. of Corrections. If one is crazy enough to intentionally kill a police officer just think if given the opportunity what that same criminal would do to you I or one of our loved ones.
Todays violent juvenile offenders who go unpunished are tomorrows violent adult repeat criminal offenders. I read that Blacks are more likely to be victims of gun violence, but what was not mentioned was sadly they are victims by other Blacks.
When will Democrats and Democratic politicians rally behind crime victims and demand current laws be enforced. After all laws are made to protect the innocent and punish the guilty.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
The ‘normal’ GOP is gone
Sue Brax’s statement [AVP 03/02] was spot-on when she wrote, in part, that the current GOP “...has given up any pretense of standing for anything other than fascism.”
Think back to a different GOP in 1974 during Watergate and Richard Nixon’s resignation from office. Nixon’s political support in the Republican Party completely eroded to the point that forced him to resign to avoid an impeachment in the House and a removal from office from a trial and conviction in the Senate.
Did the partisan crazies the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene voice any opposition to Donald Trump’s quid pro quo with Ukraine in 2019?
Silence from the GOP Senate when Trump used his presidential powers to garner foreign intervention in the 2020 election.
Did they even care that Trump blocked a mandated military aid package in exchange for political dirt that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would hopefully supply against his political opponent?
Did the witnesses before Congress even sway Greene and company and their fealty to Trump when they testified that Trump demanded political favors in exchange for the needed aid to be released?
Again, virtual silence from the GOP when Trump’s second impeachment trial concluded with his acquittal in the GOP Senate after the House voted to impeach Trump for incitement of insurrection and his multiple attempts to pressure Georgia and other states to overturn their verified results.
Did Trump’s call from the Oval Office to Georgia official’s to just find 11,780 votes and flip the state in the President’s favor sway Greene and the MAGA wing of the party?
Yes, all pretense of a “normal” GOP has evaporated into a party bowing to neo-fascism.
Neil McKinlay
Victorville
