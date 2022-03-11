Greatest wife
It has been so refreshing to read the positive tone of letters from several husbands expressing their love and admiration for their wives and marriages.
I, too, have been greatly blessed, having Alease as my wife for 69 years, this April 22nd. We live in same home in Quartz Hill for 50+ years. Alease will be 94 years young June 23, and I will be 93 Nov. 10.
I wrote the poem verses below for our 40th wedding anniversary years ago to try to let her know some of my love for her, then as well as now.
Sorry guys, your wife may be great, but mine is the greatest. Best wishes and blessings to you all of you. Keep the love and respect alive.
All the sunshine, bright and fair
In no way, can near compare
With the sunshine of my life
Who is, this world’s greatest wife.
As American as an apple pie
She’s the apple of my eye
She is, my crutch in times of strife
She is the world’s greatest wife.
With her, I am never flue
To her, I am always true
Our vows, I made for life
Firm with this world’s greatest wife
We talk and laugh and walk
Seldom to each other ever balk
Every day’s a great and happy life
Thanks to this world’s greatest wife
Yes, I thank the good Lord for this world’s greatest wife.
Bill Goesch
Quartz Hill
‘Tough’ talk
An open letter to Russian “President” Putin: Sir — you need to stop, today, the unlawful invasion of Ukraine. Today. You must know that only despots, dictators and fools support you, worldwide — when 95% of the planet says you are wrong, it would be wise to listen.
You know you have no fear of America, as our president and his entire administration are weak, oh, they talk tough, but you saw what the Taliban, etc did to him in Afghanistan last year, how he cowardly left behind nearly 20,000 Americans and Allies, as well as nearly one trillion dollars of equipment, now distributed to many other who hate us, to be used against us, at a later date.
You also know that if Trump was president, you would not have had the courage to do what you are illegally doing.
Yes, sanctions are in place but as is usual with big mouthed folk with no fight in them, you are not hurt or hampered in any way. Yet. I saw yet, due to Mr. Biden will not be re-elected, and no matter which republican wins, you will then suffer, not war, unless you stupidly start it. But by the sanctions that have gone into effect on 1/1/22. That is the date that another U.S. president would have given you, to back off the Ukrainian bo9rder. Your failure would have major consequences to you and your personal wealth.
But, we are shackled with a man who talks tough to dead folk, but is afraid of his own shadow.
So, Putin, what about you? You started out with a soul — have you given it away? You face judgement, one day, and it could be on this side of eternity, sir.
To our misguided liberal leftists, what are you doing to support Ukraine?
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Leave us alone
Received a letter from AV Vector Control with a song and dance trying to solicit a 10.00 plus a year property tax to be added on top of the taxes that we pay.
Do a big favor and get a life and stop trying to think only Ten Dollars that’s all. Here it is to the fact that you should take a hard look at your own budget along with maybe cutting some of the costs that you waste a year and leave us alone.
This is the problem you will have AVUHSD, Westside, Lancaster and all others trying to push a property tax increase where eventually it will total up too much more than Ten Dollars in accumulated tax hikes.
Its time to leave us alone and find your money elsewhere. Why not hit up your board of supervisors?
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
‘Great reset’
A wrong vs right argument: decision after decision, policy after policy, the Biden administration appears to be aggressively waging a war on the people of the United States and I’d argue actively undermining the future prosperity of free people everywhere.
The quality of our lives is driven by the quality of the decisions we make.
I believe ignorance, foolishness, and ulterior motives are driving us over a cliff leading to increased suffering around the planet for three or four generations.
If my interpretation of the evidence is wrong, why is it wrong? If the interpretation is correct, can we at least get the big business and government ruling class that have passed judgment against us to declare the causes that compel them down this centralization path? Does anyone really believe that a better future exists on the other side of the so-called Great Reset?
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
