Reparations are ridiculous
Regarding the guest editorial in the February 22, 2023 AV Press by Thomas Elias titled “A cautionary note for reparations task force” about possible payment to descendants of black slaves.
What about the descendants of white slaves?
For at least two hundred years, from the early 1600’s through the early 1800’s, slavery was a common sentence in the British court. An eight-year sentence as an “indentured servant” could also be given. The sentenced slave, or servant was usually shipped to the Americas or Australia.
For time immemorial slavery has been common. In ancient Rome there were more slaves than free men.
In the Americas, when a tribe of indigenous people conquered another tribe, the conquered people became slaves.
The black people in Africa sold other blacks to the white traders.
In my opinion, “reparations” are ridiculous, especially after several generations.
Jane McRae Nauman
Quartz Hill
More about the laptop
Well, well, well what have we here? MSNBC, CNN, NPR ABC, NBC, CBS, NY Times, USA Today, LA Times, the DNC, democrats all said the 2016 election Russian/Trump Collusion was true, Hunter Bidens laptop was Russian disinformation, the Corona Virus was not man made or lab leaked.
Adam Schiff had in controvertible evidence that Trump and Russia were colluding. Disagree and you are a conspiracy theorist. Russian/Trump Collusion has been proven to be a figment of democrat’s imagination, Hunter Biden’s laptop is real and contains damming information on the Biden family, the Biden Department of Energy says the Corona Virus is likely man made and leaked from a lab in China, and Adam Schiff has yet to provide his evidence.
Student Loan forgiveness is Student Loan transfer not forgiveness. Taxpayers will still be on the hook for the loans.
Ms. Beard-Williams says we must vote to be good citizens. Does that mean she will not complain about those voting for Donald Trump or any republican for that matter?
Investigation of a congressperson’s ethical lapses are a total waste of taxpayer funds and time. The investigated congressperson pleads ignorance of the law and promises not to do it again (until the next time).
The Biden Administrations position on train derailments is to blame Trump even though they have been in office for over two years.
President Biden is living proof that cognitive tests should be administered to high-ranking government officials over the age of 75.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
A shot of ‘red eye’
‘A bit browned off, then?” (The waitress at the Inn)
It was memorable, on foggy Bodmin Moor. The clouds were hovering with occasional hard splashes of rain on the windshield. And the swirling mists obscured the A30 all too often as I crossed the moor on the way to Penzance.
The sign was illuminated -- Jamaica Inn -- In Bolventor, Cornwall. I had read Daphne duMaurier’s novel of that name and was curious. Also. the road across the moor was narrow and dicey and I was so knackered that I booked a room immediately for the night.
I was wearing my flight jacket because it had the plethora of handy pockets I needed for driving in England. And a very prominent Stars and Stripes on one sleeve.
In the inn’s restaurant that evening, I shared a long table with other guests and an older English couple, who overheard my very specific, and rather testily, evidently, order for steak, rare, and coffee, black, because the English tended to overcook steaks routinely and habitually added milk or cream to coffee.
Overhearing, the man, in a “stage whisper,” said to the lady in his best John Wayne voice, “... and a shot o’Red Eye!”
Not a bit offended and in fact a bit flattered, when I left later, I caught his eye, grinned and gave him a “thumbs up.”
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
