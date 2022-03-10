Close the dump
s a resident of Palmdale, I’m writing out of concern about the ongoing expansion of the Waste Management Palmdale Landfill located at 1200 West City Ranch Road.
This landfill was supposed to be closed in 2007, but the city of Palmdale has managed to keep it open far past its closing date by obtaining something called Conditional Use Permits.
Now they have managed to push its closing date to 2044, which is 36 years past its original closing date.
The City also started taking in an additional 2,000 tons of garbage starting in 2018, ignoring environmental impact reports stating that such an increase would harm the environment.
This landfill is extremely large in size and is located too close to homes, parks, schools, stores, creeks, and the California Aqueduct to be considered safe at this point.
It even stinks up the surrounding areas like trash at times. Landfills produce heavy carbon and methane emissions that can travel through air and soil, which could potentially create a health hazard.
In a time where there is a major focus on climate change and environmentally sustainable practices, it is surprising to see that this dump has been allowed to grow to a monstrous size around a crowded community. There is nothing sustainable about this operation.
It is time for the city of Palmdale to work on a plan to close the dump at its current location and possibly merge it with the Waste Management landfill in Lancaster, located at 600 East Avenue F.
Wendy Ball
Palmdale
Personal beliefs
rt Sirota, thank you for your letter, “Sugarcandy Mountain.” You seem to be a kind and understanding man who seeks the truth.
I truly believe there is a God. When you consider how humans are made, no two are alike, how could this be without a Supreme being? When you consider our earth with its great beauty and resources, how could this happen without a Supreme being? To think that this just happened by itself, seems impossible. It is much more likely that a Supreme being made this happen.
I believe there is a God. I believe we should have friendship with God instead of a “religion.” Even if there is no God, why would you take away something that makes life better for people? That would be like taking pain medicine from a person in great pain.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
r. Manning’s letter (27 Jan 2022): “Rabid denouncing of belief in God and particularly denying even the earthly existence of Jesus Christ is insulting to Martin Luther King, Desmond Tutu, the strong influence of the Christian church in the African American community and the religion of Islam.”
Manning confuses religion with Christianity. For example, Catholics are religious, but they believe in purgatory, a temporary place of purification before going to heaven.
However, the Bible believes that hell is a place of eternal torment. The Scribes and Pharisees were religious, but Jesus said, “So practice and observe everything they tell you. But do not do what they do, for they do not practice what they preach.”
Jesus further said, “Blind Pharisee! First clean the inside of the cup and dish, and then the outside also will be clean.” Matthew 23:3. (NIV). Jesus paid a price for speaking out: “Then the chief priests and the elders of the people assembled in the palace of the high priest, whose name was Caiaphas, and they schemed to arrest Jesus secretly and kill him.” Matthew 26:3 (NIV).
Mr. Sirota: “I haven’t seen any evidence to suggest that Jesus is anything but a fictional character much like Robin Hood, Buddha, and King Arthur.”
For African Americans, a belief in God is sacred. In “I Have A Dream” speech, Dr. King said: “…when all of God’s children, Black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual: Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last.” The Negro spiritual was to reflect “…the slaves’ need to express their new faith [of Christianity]”, “The Negro Spiritual: From Cotton Field to Concert Hall”, spirituals-database.com April 2015
Vincent White
Lancaster
Blame Biden
ission accomplished Mr. President! Your ineptitude and incompetence in foreign affairs has encouraged the Russians to invade Ukraine.
The incompetence in pulling out of Afghanistan, begging the Iranians to sign a dangerous new nuclear deal, approval of the Nordstream pipeline keeping Europe dependent on Russia, and your continuing displays of feebleness have all diverted the public’s attention from everything falling apart at home.
So the leftist tyrant emerging on our northern border, the inflow of 100,000 to 200,000 illegal aliens on our southern border and escalating inflation (officially 7.5% but actually closer to 15% per ShadowStats) and out of control crime are all forgotten.
The “media” is obsessed with helping you divert attention by goosing up the Ukraine-Russia war and the Evil Empire’s aggression. Sure, Ukraine is a story, but unfortunately for you Mr. President, it will eventually fade into the background. Although there is hope for you. All the weakness and ineptitude you and your administration display daily has not been lost on Putin, the Chinese Communists, North Korea or Iran.
Unfortunately it also hasn’t been lost on Europe, Taiwan, South Korea or Israel. Asking you, Mr. Biden for leadership is way beyond worthless, but you might be able to see the value in getting weapons stockpiled in the jurisdictions of our Allies before they are attacked.
You also might want to stop buying Russian oil and gas and return the US to energy independence. But energy independence wouldn’t make the Squad or the Green Weinies happy.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
