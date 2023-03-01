Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with snow showers this afternoon. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.