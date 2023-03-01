A political myth
In one of his recent letters, Miguel Rios, believes liberals want to defund the police.
While some Democrats have joined calls for a radical shift in police policy, including a reduction in police budgets, top congressional Democrats and Presidential Biden have not supported calls to defund the police.
Biden told CBS “No, I don’t support defunding the police.” The President said: “I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness. And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community.”
Republicans have spent the past few years accusing Democrats of trying to defund police departments. However, the facts show the police have not been defunded. In fact, not only have Democrats put more money into policing since fiscal year 2019, but they also spend more on policing than Republican-run cities.
Despite the rhetoric, Democrats are the ones who have placed an emphasis on funding law enforcement. The rest is just a political myth.
Miguel believes putting anyone who kills a police officer or mass killer to death. A few facts you should know:
As of April 1, 2022, there were 2,414 convicts on death row,
It costs an average of about $106,000 annually to incarcerate an inmate in prison in California,
The Death Penalty Information Center found no evidence that the death penalty deters murder or protects police. Instead, it shows murder rates, of police officers, are consistently higher in death-penalty states than in states that have abolished the death penalty,
Studies find the death penalty is more expensive than alternative punishments, and
The US spends annually $80.7 billion public prisons and another $3.9 billion on private prisons.
Miguel, please provide evidence of Democrats who do not support the Constitution.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
More propaganda
President Biden gave a speech at Lanham, Maryland on 2/15/2023 where he claimed again that he had cut the national debt $1.7 trillion dollars.
When Biden took office in 2021 the total national debt exceeded $27.7 trillion. At the close of business on 2/15/2023 the total national debt exceeded $31.4 trillion. Thus, during Biden’s presidency the national debt had increased by $3.7 trillion through deficit spending.
Biden’s national debt “cut” is actually a 13.4% increase.
What has been reduced approximately $1.7 trillion is not “debt,” but the federal deficit, which reached an historic high in fiscal 2020—at the start of the COVID-19 panic.
Obviously, Biden and his socialist Democrats don’t know the difference between debt and deficit which are economic/accounting terms. To hear truth would destroy their delusions’, undermining their propaganda.
Simply put, debt is money you owe and a deficit occurs when you spend more than you receive. Deficits never reduce debt; deficits only increase debt.
According to the Presidential Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in fiscal year 2021, the last full fiscal year of President Trump, the deficit (not debt) hit $3.1 trillion. In fiscal year 2022, under Biden, the deficit (excess spending) declined to $1.4 trillion.
Biden puffs that he has cut the national debt by $1.7 trillion when it has actually risen by $3.7 trillion?
Biden and the socialist Democrat congressmen refuse to acknowledge the difference between deficit and debt.
Biden’s OMB reports under his budget the national debt will exceed $44.7 trillion by 2032, and Joe says he won’t negotiate with Republicans. So, what is Joe’s sinister plan?
Gloating that Republicans won’t “…pay the national debt, which took 200 years to accumulate” we wonder will Biden or any socialist Democrat pay the national debt when their plans/budget increase the debt?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
