Digging our own graves
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “US Judge strikes down Biden Climate Damage Cost Estimate,” published in the Saturday, February 12, 2022 issue. The Biden administration attempted to put greater emphasis on the potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions in the federal rule-making process, known as the “social cost of carbon.”
This estimate is a key component of the federal rules for oil and gas drilling, automobiles, and other industries.
“Dozens of federal actions dealing with everything from energy efficiency standards to funding for transit projects have been upended by a recent court ruling against the Biden administration’s climate change calculations.
The administration said in a court filing this weekend that nearly 40 agency rules will have to be postponed or reworked after a federal court restricted its ability to measure their climate impacts.
Earlier this month, Judge James Cain, a Trump appointee in Louisiana, preliminarily blocked the administration from using the “social cost of greenhouse gas” values it had instated to help quantify the climate benefits or consequences of federal actions.”
What does all the above mean? Since the Republicans do not want to recognize fossil fuel caused Global Warming, they do not want to fund any programs that will deter continuing making profits from fossil fuel industries.
The republicans would rather increase profits at the expense of everyone’s great grandchildren attempting near survival on a dying planet.
Based on dire U.N. Global Warming scientific reports, and the continuing desire for big business’s to gain ever increasing profits, the U.N. Sec. General said it all, i.e., “humans are digging our own graves.” We should not allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.”
Gordon Jefferson
Lancaster
Off to Delaware
Looking forward to 2024 we don’t need any of the current thought to be candidates for president. No Biden, Harris, Trump, Obama, or Hillary Clinton, none have shown the ability or desire to bring the majority together to advance the United States forward.
Biden’s energy policies have led to high gasoline prices that are going higher. Just 14 months ago the US was energy independent and an exporter but now thanks to the Biden energy policies we beg OPEC to pump more oil for us to import.
Biden is imposing sanctions on Putin and Russia to stop their disastrous invasion of Ukraine but all the while we keep importing oil from Russia further fueling the invasion.
Not much to say about Harris that is not already known. Biden is a gaff machine; a foreign policy fool and Harris makes Biden look competent. There is a saying “when the going gets tough the tough get going” but in Bidens case when the going gets tough Biden goes to Delaware.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
‘Common sense’ if you agree
I know this will sound weird. But recently, I’ve been reading several articles suggesting that common sense is making a comeback in California. Let’s check it out.
A couple of weeks ago, William Warford wrote an article pointing out that San Fransico recalled three school Board members for holding progressive views. According to Cal/matters, a non-partisan, newsroom, dedicated to state issues: Sacramento’s dream of a tax funded universal health plan, crashed in the state capitol.
Newsweek magazine reported that mayor Garcetti has turned his back on progressive policies. Recently, podcast host, Steve Hilton, of California rebel base, interviewed Jessica Millian Patterson, The state’s first, Latina, G.O.P chairwomen. He asked: If republicans manage a comeback, what would they do differently?
The thirty-eight-year-old, Cal- state -Northridge grad, said she would focus on pocketbook issues over ideology. Despite, contending with the ghost of prop.187. She has a point.
Hispanics are saying Adios to the democratic party. Pow! take that pendulum swing. Funny, isn’t it? People say. Whittey wants to hold on to power. Yet Ms. Patterson stance on budget issues, demonstrates the power of common sense. Mayor Bradley proved that. So, here’s to common sense.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Support for Rex
I find myself in a rather unusual position, that is supporting R. Rex Parris, in this case on his recent proposal to assist citizens of Lancaster to purchase firearms to protect their homes and family in the face of increasing crime and decreasing enforcement.
I believe the proposal should have included a training class for first time firearms owners. If the City of Lancaster can spend money the way it does on fluff ie. Eye in the Sky, unlimited consultants to do city jobs etc. then it is time to spend all that other peoples money on the tax payer themselves and perhaps save a life and take a bite out of crime at the same time.
So I applaud you Rex and thumbs down to the City Council for not giving due thought, or any thought, to your proposal.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
