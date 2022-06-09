As mean as possible
In his letter “Triggered” (05.21.22), Jack O’Connor failed to understand that my message “The bad” (05.17.22) only mentioned the mockumentary “2000 Mules” in passing.
Instead, the letter focused on the fact that there’s little difference between the policies of the Trump administration and those of the Biden administration.
Although the unscrupulously money-grubbing Dinesh D’Souza’s idiotic “2000 Mules” is utterly factless, I couldn’t care less which capitalist-class stooge occupies the Oval Office.
In 2019, Biden told a group of capitalists, “Nothing will fundamentally change if I’m elected,” He wasn’t lying, and Jack O’Connor should be happy about that.
I wrote, “With nearly 100% of America’s means of production privately owned and no amount of it socially owned nor democratically administered, the US exhibits (no) socialist characteristics.” While disagreeing, Sam Kilanowski strategically misquoted me as saying, “With nearly 100 percent of production privately owned…the US exhibits no socialist characteristic.” (05.25.22).
Kilanowski then listed several government programs that (spend) roughly $132 billion annually, spending he desperately and manipulatively conflated as production. The government owns no amount of means of production, and no frantic rightwing manipulation can change that.
However, though, as we’ve just seen, there are no socialist government programs, it can be said that social programs were the (result) of socialism.
Following the Russian Revolution of 1917, the US capitalist state faced a countervailing system that forced it to create such programs to appease workers. It was similar to an army building defensive fortifications.
To understand that phenomenon, we need to look no further than the fact that the US political state began to dismantle its social programs during the early ‘90s in the immediate aftermath of the fall of the USSR.
With no competing social system, the US capitalist state was free to be as mean as possible.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Marxism and Cuba
Regarding Cuba and Marxism AV Press L2E 2 June 2022, G. Marsh wrote … “Cubans enjoy a degree of participatory democracy that Americans can only dream of.”
Actually, the state of democracy in Cuba is rated in Nation and State Mapped: The State of Global Democracy In 2022 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that applies a score to countries based on how closely they measure up to democratic ideals. Scores range from 1 (worst) to 9 (best) based on the level of democracy in the country.
“Full democracies are nations where: Civil liberties and fundamental political freedoms are respected, Valid systems of governmental checks and balances exist, There are limited problems in democratic functioning, Media is diverse and independent
Authoritarian regimes are nations where: Political pluralism is nonexistent or limited, The population is ruled by absolute monarchies or dictatorships, Infringements and abuses of civil liberties are common, Elections are not fair or free (if they occur at all), Media is state-owned or controlled directly or indirectly by the ruling regime, The judiciary system is not independent, Criticism of the government is censored
In this region [Latin America and the Caribbean], the only country that falls under a full democracy is Costa Rica. On the other side of the spectrum, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba fall under the authoritarian regime classification.”
In this measure, the state of democracy in America is 8.36, Cuba is 2.59. www.nationandstate.com/2022/05/18
Regarding quality of life, one of the most comprehensive measures of overall living standards is Numbeo’s Quality of Life Index, which measures eight indices: purchasing power (including rent), safety, health care, cost of living, property price to income ratio, traffic commute time, pollution, and climate. Switzerland is number 1, America is 17th and Cuba is approximately 117th on the list of about 155. https://worldpopulationreview.com
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.