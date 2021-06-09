Talk is cheap
Regarding your front page article of Friday, June 4, “Oversight Committee offers advice on spending.”
May I suggest this committee first offer advice on how our struggling and destitute — some barely surviving — citizens may actually earn money for daily living expenditures.
As my grandmother preached to us, “talk is cheap — it takes money to buy land!”
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
Climate issues
On climate change democrats say “follow the science.” Virtually all the science supporting climate change caused by human released co2 in the atmosphere comes from one source and that is the highly paid studies financed by the U.N., IPCC.
Many of the scientific studies not financed by the U.N. do not agree with the conclusion reached by the U.N. studies on climate change. One study supporting man caused global warming (the hocky stick) is not even mentioned anymore after it was found that the author hid the Roman warming period.
The human race currently releases about 5% of the co2 in the atmosphere. About 95% of the co2 in the atmosphere is naturally and not susceptible to change by man.
China sends the vast majority of co2 in the atmosphere. China puts into the atmosphere almost as much co2 as the rest of the world combined.
The U.N. is bent on having the developed world pay for having the developing world develop.
If our government follows the dictates of the U.M. at least two changes will occur.
Number one, the U.S. economy will go into the toilet and number two, there will be more co2 in the atmosphere as China and third world countries expand their manufacturing.
Not to worry about #2, the world will always be warming or cooling as it has for millions of years caused by solar variations and Milankovitch cycles.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Opinions are just that
Read today’s (6-2-21, Friday) V.P. opinion letters and came to the opinion that I needed to respond to Vincent White’s constant berating of white folk, republicans.
While every letter by Ralph Brax is a put down of Trump, his supporters and/or those who are not democrats, Mr. White’s recent letters take white men to task for some preceived crime or sin or omittance.
What Mr. White omits is the facts that democrats used many of the same words that Mr. White says republicans used.
They used them on folk who was democrats, who disagreed with their facts.
Here is a fact for all readers and letter writers: Your written “facts” are just your opinion, which you are allowed to have and express. Same for every other American no matter anything. Including me.
Mr. White likes to bad mouth those who claim Christianity, such as Pastor Idleman and some letter writers.
Clean up your own house before you attempt to clean up others.
Even the “facts” that a lot of opinion writers quote, use, foist upon others, are just opinions from another person whom they agree with. And republicans use the same tactics.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Despicable
I commend mayor half hour for leading the community and cleaning up our desert areas.
So many streets get dumped on it’s despicable. Yesterday I was driving 10th St. east north of H and that street is absolutely despicable. It is in Lancaster.
I think Lancaster needs to tend to its streets the same as Palmdale is attending to theirs.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
Widen the roads
The State of California is flush with funds ($76B).
So much so the Governor is giving away money to people who may or may not need it. Additionally, California is receiving a Covid infusion of $26B from the federal government.
A spending suggestion: Widen Rt 138 to four lanes from Palmdale to Interstate 15. Much of this eastern section of Rt 138 is already four lanes but from approximately 185th street East to Acorn Road (11.5 miles) Rt 138 is still two lanes and about half in need of repair.
Much of the 11.5 miles is open desert. A short section in Littlerock will be a bit tougher to widen to 4 lanes but that is what civil engineers do. Widening should be a high priority for safety and a convenience as Rt. 138 is a primary route from the AV into the Inland Empire.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.