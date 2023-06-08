What to do about climate crisis
So, you are concerned about the climate crisis and are not sure what to do about.
Know that you are not alone. These are very difficult times that all of us are facing. But know that the climate movement needs you — it needs everyone — to do everything we can to address this crisis. Here are some ideas:
• Learn more about how our world is warming; the causes, consequences and actions that need to be taken to stop it. Start by visiting NASA’s website on climate. https://climate.nasa.gov
• Talk about it, a lot, with friends, family, neighbors, everybody and anybody.
• Get involved; join a climate group or two. Ask how you can help. You undoubtedly have the skills they need. If you have money to donate, they could benefit from that too.
• Get political; take to the streets, contact elected officials, repeatedly, at all levels of government, and demand that they take action to address this crisis. They were elected to service the people, and there is no higher service than protecting the world we live in.
• Be courageously creative, use your talents.
• Walk the talk; take steps to reduce your emissions. It is very freeing.
• Pace yourself; we are in this for the long haul. Have hope.
Ron Sadler
Lancaster
That isn’t what book is about
Well, silly me — again.
You see, I recently received a book, “Letters From My Windmill” by Alphonse Daudet. Neato! Wowee, I thought; letters from a windmill? Well, why not?
After the famous Chilbolton incident of 1947, I thought the book was about a fortunate missive to a fortunate Frenchman transmitted by those four massive antenna-like wind paddles — and possibly an intercepted message from a faraway galaxy or star cluster, maybe? Witness incidents like in Chilbolton, Hampshire, England, where a reply was received 40-plus years after astronomers had sent a random message to the cosmos about us earthlings. And what better transmitter to the stars than a windmill with its massive whirling accoutrements?
Well, nope; wrong again, cowboy. Big Al lived in the titular windmill and it was where he parked his derrierre as he wrote his poetry about the Provencal area of southern France, where he lived. Hence the title. Well, OK, I’m still reading “Lettre Depuis Mon Moulin a’ Vent” but, boy-howdy, it has lost a bit of its previous panache, wouldn’t you say?
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Why haven’t they sought citizenship?
In the Sunday column by Jacob Sullum decrying the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis as dangerously blurring lines between state and private action, one example he gives is the law DeSantis recently signed that sharply restricts purchase of property in Florida by Chinese citizens who live legally in Florida but do not have green cards or US citizenship.
Sullum goes on to say that Florida residents who are challenging the law in federal court are puzzled by DeSantis’s rational that the purpose of the law is to crack down on communist China by resisting the threat of the Chinese Communist Party to the US. They state they have lived in the US for years on student or work visas and do not understand why they should suffer for the crimes of an oppressive regime they left behind.
So, these Chinese citizens who have been here for many years are acknowledging that their government is criminal and oppressive. They must have long-term plans to stay in the US because they wish to purchase property in Florida.
Here is my question. If these people want to live in the US, buy property in the US and apparently plan to stay in the US in order to not have to live under the criminal and oppressive government of their own country, why have they not renounced the Chinese Communist Party and applied for green cards in the US and applied for US citizenship?
Those who are happy to enjoy the privileges and freedoms of this country but are unwilling to make a commitment to this country should not expect the full rights afforded to citizens of this country, including property ownership.
Donna Arvesen
Llano
Take action now on illegal fireworks
The insanity has begun.
I am speaking of the scattering of fireworks we are beginning to hear in the AV. Let’s stop this none sense now before the Fourth of July becomes a nightmare like the year R. Rex Parris did his own fireworks show on the east side of Lancaster and the whole town was a war zone.
The respective city governments of Lancaster and Palmdale should utilize all available public safety officers and public works employees to pinpoint the locations of fireworks and call them in to the sheriff’s stations. The sheriff should announce that anyone caught setting off fireworks will be arrested, not just cited, if they have to respond to a call.
And the cities should establish a fireworks phone hotline and put it out now. The 9/11 lines should not be tied up and people’s lives at jeopardy and unable to access emergency services because some individuals with obviously no concern for lives and property are disturbing the peace and scaring people and animals.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
Most Soviets fare better materially
David Cooper: “[I]n your newest letter, you said Russia is great; you said people there were better off than people in the United States.”
My May 19 letter didn’t state, “Russia is great.” Instead, I quoted medical doctors Shirley Ceresto and Howard Waitzkin as writing, “People in socialist countries enjoy a higher level of health, education, and overall quality of life than residents of capitalist countries with similar economic development.” — “Capitalism, Socialism and the Physical Quality of Life,” 1986.
Nonetheless, and with differences in economic development notwithstanding, I’ll assert that most Soviet citizens were better off materially than many Americans.
Although the USSR wasn’t able to eliminate poverty, homelessness, unemployment, illiteracy, and other social ills were eradicated or significantly reduced. Under capitalism, America will never achieve those results.
Cooper: “If America is so bad, why do so many people keep coming here?”
People come to America for many reasons, not the least of which is that American workers are highly profitable relative to the balance of the First World. Regarding labor and employment law, America rivals the Third World in certain respects.
When the issue is being a worker, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Finland, Sweden and other First World countries, are the world’s greatest countries.
Cooper: “Why do refugees keep coming here if it’s so bad?”
Although America accepts relatively few refugees, it’s at least a better place than from where they came. The reality that America often creates the conditions from which people flee is a subject that most Americans are oblivious to.
Debt-induced poverty created by the World Bank, the IMF, and other financial instruments of U.S. imperialism creates millions of refugees yearly. So do CIA overthrows of elected governments, and U.S.-fueled drug wars spawn refugees.
America isn’t what you’ve been led to believe it is, David Cooper.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
