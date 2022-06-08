21 is the ‘magic’ number
So who is signing up for the protest at the Psych Congress convention at Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas June 3-5. They are not doing enough to protect our children. WCHSTV Charleston West Virginia reports a man with a AR-15 was shooting into a crowd of people when a woman who was legally carrying a pistol shot and killed the shooter.
Read a report that 30% of Texas schools and 19 states allow concealed carry in schools and since 2000 not one shooting in any of these places. Makes you wonder why they always pick the places with the gun free zone signs? Percentage of murders with rifles of any kind was 4.8% in 1994 when Obidens assault weapon ban took effect.
From 1995 to 2004 during his assault weapons ban the number stood at 4.9% since 2004 it went down. So I guess he misspoke again? I see the congressional budget office came out with a report that calls lying Obiden the direct cause of the country’s inflation wonder how he is going to spin that? They also said that his new tax proposal would make things worse.
Couldn’t he have made a short trip to the border when he visited Uvalde Texas but kinda goes with his see no evil stance. So the Lying King wants to raise the age of buying a weapon from 18 to 21. So are they going to raise the age for the draft? For voting. For drinking in some states? For driving a motor vehicle? Maybe they shouldn’t be allowed to go to college until they are 21.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Summer’s creeping in
In 1968, The Byrds, a pop/psychedelic band, went country.
“Sweetheart of the Rodeo” was the album that year and included Gram Parsons.
There is a song on that album with the lyric, “You don’t miss your water, until your well runs dry.”
Remember just five years ago when Oroville Dam was “on the verge of collapse.”
Too much water then, but nowhere to put it. Per usual, it ran out to the ocean.
One of the many ironies of “The Green New Deal” is that we don’t have enough water for anything to stay green or to grow enough food.
My beautiful lawn will be the first casualty, turning from a nuclear green to a portobello brown with the texture of tinder dry brush - just in time for fire season.
I’ve been hearing lip service on water storage since the drought of the early 1990s. Nothing changes.
Less green means more Co2.
Maybe we can do human sacrifice at the Aqueduct. It worked for the Mayans, until foreigners brought them disease and stole their gold.
How about cloud seeding? That guy in the 1930s made it rain 22 inches in a day near Ridgecrest.
I saw the artist rendering of the damage path.
Perhaps some summer soakers, like that one in 2015 that dumped 3.5 inches in an hour near Lake Hughes.
I thought the hail was going to break my windows.
That poor guy got buried alive in Acton in his SUV. Crushed by the mud and debris. It took a backhoe five days to dig him out, but we had plenty of water that year.
In the words of the late, great Tom Petty, “I feel summer creeping in, and I’m tired of this town again.”
Stay cool if you can.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Swift punishment
The politicians just don’t get it. A lawless and violent society has developed in this country that is being exacerbated by the liberal anti-police, anti-consequences approach to governing. Kids and adults both universally feel that if they don’t get caught, breaking the law then it was OK.
There is no question that, as a nation, we have to come to grips with lawlessness murders and mass shootings. Several big cities have very strict gun laws, (Chicago, New York and Philadelphia to name three) but they don’t work.
The gangs, the murderers, and the deranged don’t follow the rules and will get guns if they want them. Beto O’Rourk, candidate for Texas Governor says he is going to come get every gun. That won’t work.
In 1985, then senator Joe Biden said, “I am convinced that a criminal who wants a firearm can get one through illegal, untraceable, unregistered sources, with or without gun control.” Canada is talking abut suspending gun sales all together. The solution is not with the guns but rather changing the mindset of the people. The rule of law must be made paramount to everyone.
Laws have to be enforced and there must be consequences to the commission of a crime. If a person can walk into Walmart and walk out with $900 in merchandise. Scott free, the message is, anything goes.
If traffic and behavior laws are routinely ignored, then again anything goes. If someone makes threats and sends threatening messages on the Internet and nothing is done, anything goes.
You simply can’t counsel an offender, pat him on the head and expect him to behave. It’s time to bring back swift sure punishment for an and all criminal activities.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
